There was a banner hanging across the front of Axe’s True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe in downtown Blue Ruin last week.
“30 years and still cuttin’ up,” it read.
Time goes by fast when you’re having fun, and last week marked Albino Alice’s 20th anniversary as the town’s barber.
Jolly Jack had been the barber at Axe’s since before Axe was even born.
But time caught up with him.
And one summer day in 1990, he accidentally snipped off an ear and hung up his clippers forever.
And Alice moved in.
But the festivities didn’t slow the arguments.
“Hey, Possum,” Alice said, “I see where yer Lord and Savior Donald Trump says wearin’ a mask is patriotic. How come you hate America?”
“He ain’t my Lord and Savior, he’s my president,” Possum said. “And he just said that to get them advisors off his back. I know he didn’t mean it.”
“Wearin’ one shows respect fer other people,” she said. “Like wearin’ britches.”
“Hard to believe I’ve been listenin’ to this for 30 years,” Axe said. “But thank the Lord, I won’t have to listen to it 30 more.”
“If they got barbershops up yonder, you probably will,” Bubba said. “Some folks won’t even be happy in heaven.”
“Ain’t that the truth,” Axe said. “I would say I’ll be happy when the ‘lection is over. But ‘lections are never over these days.”
“Biden is up by double digits,” Alice said. “Trump is history.”
“Hillary was up by double digits two years ago,” Possum said. “And look who ain’t in the White House.”
“I don’t know,” Axe said. “Used to be that folks could disagree and still get along. These days, everbody thinks it’s their way or the highway. Nobody wants to compromise.”
“I thought this pandemic would bring us together,” Bubba said. “But it’s just givin’ us somethin’ else to fight about.”
“How’d you like yer ear snipped off?” Alice shouted at Possum.
Axe just shook his head.
