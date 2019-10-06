"Four weeks til the 'lection," Axe said as he poured coffee at Axe's True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe. "Everbody know who they votin' fer?"
"I've known fer four years," Possum said. "My man Bevin is gonna win big."
"I've known fer four years too," Albino Alice the barber said. "And your man Bevin is goin' down. And your man Trump is goin' to prison. Lock him up! Lock him up!"
"Oh, yeah, they let Killary off and they gonna lock him up?" Possum said. "In your dreams, snowflake."
"I wonder if there's an undecided voter anywhere these days?" Bubba sighed. "I miss the days when you sat down, studied each candidate's ideas and then decided who to vote fer."
"It was already bad enough," Axe said. "And then, we get this impeachment mess."
"If the guy would just shut up and stop tweetin'," Bubba said. "He jist keeps makin' it worse."
"The greatest president we ever had," Possum said. "That's why the libtards and demoncrats are tryin' to destroy him."
"He's a liar and a crook," Alice said. "He's ruinin' the country."
"The country's done ruined," Possum said. "He's tryin' to make it great again."
"Lord, help me," Axe said. "I can't take much more of this."
"I'm thinkin' 'bout unpluggin' the dang computer, turnin' off the TV and hidin' out," Bubba said. "I wanna vote fer normalcy again."
"And what about Obama?" Possum said. "Why ain't you wantin' to lock 'im up? Or Biden? Or Bill Clinton? They all done evil things."
"Oh, yeah?" Alice said. "Well, I'll tell you what ..."
"I'm gonna step out back fer a minute," Axe said. "My blood pressure can't stand no more of this. I'm about to blow like a volcano."
"I'll step out with you," Bubba said. "I think we all need some peace and quiet these days."
