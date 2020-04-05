The fear is there.
Even when we try to be positive.
It’s always there.
Will I get this virus?
Will someone I love get it?
Will my job still be there when it ends?
How will I pay my bills if I lose my job?
The changes the pandemic is making in our lives won’t disappear quickly.
Some businesses won’t make it.
Some national chains will use this as an excuse to cut more brick-and-mortar stores.
Funerals are private now and grieving families can’t get the support they need from their friends.
Weddings are being postponed or becoming private ceremonies.
People can’t visit family members in nursing homes.
Hospital visits are limited.
Easter services and Easter egg hunts are being canceled.
Proms may be canceled, leaving memories unmade.
And restaurants, florists, limos and tuxedo rental and dress shops will lose the revenue.
Even graduation ceremonies aren’t certain.
We’ve seen runs on toilet tissue, paper towels, meat and eggs.
Fear feeds on things like that, especially late in the night when you can’t sleep.
But when dawn comes, things begin to look better.
Somebody down the street is mowing.
In the distance, a child laughs.
Birds are singing.
Our world will return to a new normal one day.
And when it does, we’ll have a lot of memories of this time.
Some good.
Some bad.
The doctors and nurses — and the people who clean the hospitals — are heroes.
But so are the people who stock the shelves and operate the cash registers at the grocery stores.
And the truckers and others who keep the essentials coming.
We’ll also remember the ones who couldn’t follow the social distancing rules and caused this to last longer than it should have.
Don’t be one of those people.
Yes, we will get through this.
Staying positive can be hard at times.
But we have to overcome the fear and believe in tomorrow.
