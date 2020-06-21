When my son started first grade in 1979, a kid in his class was picking on him.
I asked what the kid looked like.
“Fat” was the only word my son could think of to describe him.
A few months later, after they had become friends, we were out somewhere and my son pointed him out.
The little boy was black.
But “fat” was the only word my son could think of.
I was so hopeful then that we were starting to make progress in solving our long racial nightmare in this country.
But that was one of the many times I’ve been wrong. I thought we were making progress a couple of weeks ago when blacks and whites got together to declare that Black Lives Matter.
That showed the Owensboro I’ve grown to love.
And then, we went went off on several tangents.
The governor removed the Jefferson Davis statue from the capital rotunda.
It was time.
Things have changed since 1936 when it was erected there.
The statue was moved to the Jefferson Davis
State Historic Site in Fairview.
And I’m sure the next question will be why is the state spending $236,000 a year on a site honoring the president of the Confederacy?
And then, we’ll fight over that.
A lot of people seem to want the statue of a Confederate solider moved from the courthouse lawn after 120 years.
This isn’t the first time that’s come up.
But conservatives are already up in arms about that on Facebook.
That’s creating more division.
And let’s face it, this is a conservative community with progressive undertones. I know compromise is frowned on these days.
But I would prefer to see a statue of Josiah Henson, who escaped slavery in Daviess County to be-
come a leading abolitionist in Canada, or a black Union solider from Daviess County standing beside the Confederate.
I think we could all — well, most of us — appreciate seeing them standing side by side.
It would show that we’re different, but, in Owensboro, we stand together.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
