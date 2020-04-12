Today is Easter.
Christians celebrate it as the day that Jesus rose from the dead.
But today, across America, most of the small churches and the large cathedrals are as empty as the tomb.
Many Christians say that’s OK.
Jesus, they say, wasn’t confined to a tomb.
And He isn’t confined to a building.
Faith doesn’t require a congregation.
And worship can be anywhere at any time.
Many churches will still hold services remotely, on radio or streaming online.
What is missing this Easter is the pageantry we associate with Easter.
The decorated churches, the new clothes and Easter baskets.
The outdoor sunrise services.
But the important thing to remember on Easter Sunday is that the hope of new life doesn’t just apply to the hereafter.
It applies to the time — days, weeks or months from now — when America and the world return to a semblance of normalcy again.
We will again walk into stores without masks or gloves to shop without fear.
We will again eat in restaurants and enjoy the company of friends and family.
We will again gather to play and to worship.
And we will again shake hands and hug.
The world has changed.
But the human spirit is stronger than change.
The dark days of winter are gone.
Grass is green again.
Flowers and trees are blooming again.
Rabbits appear in lawns again, nibbling grass and watching for humans.
We will remember this Easter as a trying time for our nation.
But we will survive it.
And we too will rise again.
