Facebook these days is filled with arguments about socialism.
It apparently means different things to different folks.
There seems to be a lot of misunderstanding.
And that quickly devolves into name-calling and hard feelings.
Now, I’m old enough to remember when Republicans fought tooth and toenail to stop Medicare.
It was socialism, they said, and it would destroy America.
My parents could remember when the same charge was made against Social Security.
And think what this country would look like today without either.
Now, pure socialism rarely, if ever, works.
It’s based on people pooling their property and their earnings for the common good.
And there will always be people who take advantage of that.
And there will always be people who feel they’re being taken advantage of.
So no, pure socialism will never work in America.
But things that critics call socialism have worked and will continue to work.
Since this is Sunday, here’s something to consider and discuss.
Were the early Christians socialists?
Think before you react.
Our text today is Acts 4 in the New International Version of the Bible.
“All the believers were one in heart and mind. No one claimed that any of their possessions was their own, but they shared everything they had. With great power the apostles continued to testify to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus.
“And God’s grace was so powerfully at work in them all that there were no needy persons among them. For from time to time those who owned land or houses sold them, brought the money from the sales and put it at the apostles’ feet, and it was distributed to anyone who had need.”
Is that socialism?
I’ve seen it argued both ways.
As a columnist, my job is often to ask questions, not always answer them.
What do you think?
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.