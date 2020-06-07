Fifty-eight years later, I can still see her face on that steamy summer evening.
I see it clearly as I watch what’s happening to America today.
I wish I didn’t.
I was 15 then.
But Wayne and Jimmy, who lived across the road, were 16 and they both had cars.
So, we cruised over to Cairo, Illinois, that night in 1962, just kids out driving, trying to escape the boredom.
There was a crowd in front of a restaurant on the main drag.
So, we stopped to see what was happening.
A small group of black men and women — and a couple of white college students — stood in front of the restaurant, demanding service.
Angry policemen barred the door.
It was their job.
I don’t remember much about that crowd.
But there was one girl, about my age, standing near the middle of that small group.
Even across four lanes of traffic, she looked scared.
But she stood her ground, her eyes on her shoes, trying not to think of what might happen before the night was over.
Across the street, I stood in a crowd of both blacks and whites, watching the tense confrontation.
Some taunted the demonstrators.
But most just watched, in anticipation of the violence to come.
There was an elderly black man standing beside me.
I guess he was too old to understand what was happening.
He seemed anxious for the demonstrators to leave before they got hurt.
I know I was too young to understand.
The air was so tense that something had to happen.
And it did.
I couldn’t tell you how it started.
But I remember the sound of police batons against human heads.
I remember blood splashing on the sidewalk.
And I remember fire hoses, turned against the men and women who wanted the right to eat in any restaurant they chose.
It could have been avoided — if those of us across the street had had the decency to join those in front of the restaurant.
But we didn’t.
I wish I could tell you what happened to that girl.
But I have no idea.
I just know that she stood there that night — against prejudice, against hatred, against fear itself.
And I stood across the street, watching instead of helping.
No, they didn’t eat in that restaurant that night.
Hatred won the night.
I used to say that eventually right won the fight.
But 58 years later, I’m not so sure.
Will we ever learn?
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
