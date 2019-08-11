Today marks 35 years of meeting like this on Sunday mornings.
That's 1,820 Sundays.
Well, I've been here that long.
I don't know about you.
In August 1984, someone decided that I should write an occasional column during the presidential campaign that year.
What they had in mind was something serious about politics.
Like the world needs another serious political column.
I don't read them.
And I doubt that you do either.
The "occasional" part turned into every Sunday.
But I didn't expect it to last this long.
I was just going to do it until I ran out of something to say.
But, boy, did I turn out to be long-winded.
A fellow named Bubba dropped by to visit during the Democratic convention in '88.
His wife, Cissy, showed up for the Republican convention that year.
In '89, I discovered a place called Axe's True Blue American Cafe & Barber Shoppe in a town named Blue Ruin.
And the next year, a lady named Albino Alice took over the hair-cutting chores there.
Those people say things that I'd never say out loud.
In 1993, they gave me space in this paper for another column on Thursdays.
That was 26 years ago.
From September 1999 until February 2010, I wrote a business column.
I resumed it in the summer of 2015.
A lot has changed during those years -- some good, some bad.
In some ways, we've regressed as a nation.
In others, we're so much better.
But the important thing to remember is that we're all neighbors on this planet.
And we're told to love our neighbors.
Every single one of them.
No, it's not easy.
But it's right.
