It's nice to know that we're not alone.
Those of us who are still working past retirement age, that is.
The Associated Press reported last week that an AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll recently found that 23% of American workers don't expect to stop working.
Well, at least until their health fails.
I'm one of them.
I like what I'm doing.
And, frankly, after the Great Recession, I don't trust the economy.
People who have guaranteed pensions don't have that concern.
But most of us in the private sector have to rely on our 401(k).
And we all know what happened to those in the Great Recession.
Former Owensboro Mayor Waitman Taylor, who died earlier this year, didn't retire until shortly before his 86th birthday.
"Looking back, if I had retired at 65, I wouldn't have met and worked with all these wonderful people in the last 21 years," he said at the time.
I feel the same way.
I've met a lot of people who tried retirement, didn't like it and went back to work.
There's something to be said about staying involved.
Oh, I'm not second-guessing those who enjoy retirement.
Different strokes for different folks.
People who do physical labor naturally find it harder to work after a certain age.
Those of us who work at computers can keep going a lot longer -- assuming we're healthy.
Is it better for the economy if we old folks retire and get out of the way?
I could debate that either way.
But I know that I'm not ready to retire.
And I know quite a few others who feel the same way.
It's good to know that 23 percent of the people in this country agree with us.
We may be in the minority.
But at least we aren't alone.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
