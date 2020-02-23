So far, Kentucky hasn’t seen much impact from the coronavirus.
Certainly people aren’t getting sick and quaran-
tined here.
But in today’s global economy, something like the caronavirus can have a wide-spread impact.
And it could impact Kentucky’s economy, a new report from LexisNexis said last week.
The report said that the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is expecting 10 states — including Kentucky — to see their economies contract during the first half of the year.
That would be the most, it said, since the Great Recession ended 11 years ago.
That projection was made before the coronavirus began spreading from China across the world.
Since then, many Chinese factories have been closed by quarantines.
And that may have a serious impact on this nation’s — and this state’s — economies.
States that trade with China the most are likely to see the greatest impact to their economies this year, the report said.
California, Washington, Minnesota, Tennessee and North Carolina top that list.
The report said that “protracted factory shutdowns would threaten the global supply of personal computers, smartphones and other electronics, including Apple’s latest iPhone model.”
And many parts for automobile manufacturing come from China, it said.
The Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development says there are more than 520 automobile-related companies in Kentucky that employ nearly 100,000 people.
And the Kentucky Automotive Industry Association says, “Kentucky produced more than 1.3 million vehicles last year, ranking the state third in light vehicle production and first on a per capita basis.”
The Philly Fed expects West Virginia to be the hardest hit economically, with a 2.6% contraction followed by Oklahoma at 1% and Delaware, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Montana, New Jersey, Iowa, Kentucky and Connecticut, each with less than a 1% contraction.
But again, that was before the coronavirus epidemic in China.
It’s not time to panic, the Fed said.
But it is time to be cautious.
