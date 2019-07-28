What if you could vote on your phone?
It would be easier than going to the polls.
But polls are rarely crowded these days.
Would it be safe?
Would it open the election process up to hackers both foreign and domestic?
That's something we have to start thinking about.
Stateline, a service of The Pew Charitable Trusts, reported recently that Democrats will begin using phone voting in its caucuses in Iowa and Nevada in February.
The report said the idea is to "make the caucus process more inclusive, especially for members of the military and others who can't easily caucus in person, such as people with disabilities and voters who live in remote areas."
And the story notes that service men and women in West Virginia and Denver used a smartphone app to vote in local elections in the past year.
But it says that election security experts are adamantly opposed, saying the process is too risky.
And they have a point.
Too many companies that are supposed to have good electronic security are getting hacked these days.
And elections would be something the bad guys would love to hijack.
Already, some states are going back to paper ballots or at least requiring a paper trail for security.
Personally, I still like the old mechanical voting machines we used for decades.
There was no way to hack them.
The Stateline story said this is how the phone voting would work.
"After downloading the app from Apple or Google stores, eligible voters can access their ballot by scanning both sides of their driver's license using the phone's camera. Voters use facial recognition software to take a 10-second video of their face, blinking and moving their heads slightly. Their fingerprint on the phone's home button confirms their identity.
"After the voting is complete, voters receive a password-protected email attachment with their vote receipt, which self-corrupts after a certain period. Counties receive a completed ballot with an anonymous identification number that is ready to be printed and counted with other ballots by credentialed election officials."
I don't know.
Color me suspicious, but I would have concerns about this.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
