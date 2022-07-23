When it comes to raising dairy goats, Lindsey Dewig and her family are relatively new at it.
But since purchasing their first dairy goats three years ago, they’ve started the Daviess County Goat Club and have connected the group with the Daviess County Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development program.
“We started with goats because I wanted my kids to experience the livestock and showmanship with 4-H,” Dewig said.
Dewig, a Philpot resident, joined the Henderson Goat Club two years ago because there was not one here.
But in October, she established a club in Daviess County.
“It was amazing, and we learned so much (from the Henderson club),” Dewig said. “Then I decided I was tired of driving to and from Henderson. We started with about eight kids, and now we’re up to about 20.”
The family raises Nigerian dwarf dairy goats on their 3-acre property — not for their milk, but for pets and showing purposes.
Dewig’s four children — Taylor, 11; Alli, 10; Evie, 7; and Landon, 5 — are allowed to have one doe each and they sell any extra. Currently, they’re raising eight goats.
“They’re a lot easier to handle and cheaper to feed,” Dewig said. “We breed them, and my kids have been there to birth these babies, and that’s been a big learning experience.”
Shortly after their birth, the babies are “pulled” from their mothers and bottle fed.
“The reason we do that is that it makes them easier to have as pets,” she said. “When they’re bottle fed, they’re like puppies. When they’re raised by their mommas, they’re hard to show because they’re a little wilder and less trusting of people.”
Along with raising them, the Dewigs show their goats through 4-H. They were entered in this week’s Daviess County Lions Club Fair.
Dewig said children learn life skills through 4-H and raising livestock.
“My children have to care for their animals, so they have to go out and feed them; they have to make sure they have cooler water in the summer … and warmer water in the winter,” Dewig said. “And whatever money they make from selling their goats or showing them at county fairs, they have to put into an account and pay for their own feed. So it teaches them how to handle money.”
And with showing the goats, there’s more involved than most realize, and winning doesn’t happen overnight.
For example, Dewig said her children spend time handling their goats, getting them used to being led around a ring. Proper appearance in the goat’s overall look also matters.
And the showmanship involves more of the handler’s knowledge of the animal and how he or she interacts with the judges.
“There’s no instant gratification for kids to show livestock,” Dewig said. “It takes hard work, and it takes time to work with these animals to get them show ready.”
