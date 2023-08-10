Summer is the best time for finding fresh fruits and vegetables. The adventure of going to the farmers’ market to see what produce is available inspires delicious meals and snacks that we will dream about all winter long. However, sometimes picking out the best produce can be a challenge. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you choose the absolute best August produce for your table.
Cantaloupe: The sweetest, juiciest cantaloupe will be yellow with raised netting and will have a fragrant smell. The stem scar should be smooth and rounded, while the opposite end will have a slight give. Ripen your melon on the counter, but store ripe or cut cantaloupe in the refrigerator and eat within days.
Watermelon: To choose the best watermelon, look for a dull melon with a creamy yellow ground spot. Your melon should be heavy for its size — it is mostly water, after all. Thumping your watermelon should produce a dull, hollow sound, not a clear ring. Store whole watermelon at room temperature unless you received it cold. Once you cut your melon, store it in the refrigerator and enjoy it within 2-3 days.
Eggplant: When choosing your eggplant, look for a shiny, smooth surface. Your eggplant should be slightly firm with flesh that bounces back. Small and medium eggplants are often preferred over large eggplants. Wrap and store your eggplant in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator and plan to use it within one week.
Sweet corn: When shopping for sweet corn, look for corn with beautiful, tightly-wrapped husks. You may feel through the husk for plump and plentiful kernels, but don’t shuck the corn to examine the kernels when shopping. Once you return home with your corn, leave the husk on, wrap it well and place it in the refrigerator. Cook it or freeze it as soon as possible because the sugars in corn turn to starch within 1-2 days, making it taste less sweet.
Winter squash: Winter squashes, like butternut squash, spaghetti squash and acorn squash, are available at the end of the summer. When choosing your winter squash, look for firm, tough, dull skin. You can buy any size that fits your needs, as large and small winter squash will have the same quality. Store uncut winter squash in a dry, cool space for up to 3 months, refrigerating only after you have cut or cooked the squash.
Remember that your local farmer is another excellent resource to help you choose the best produce. Now, go out and enjoy all that delicious summer produce!
• 4 ears of corn or about 2 cups (can substitute frozen corn in a pinch)
• ¼ cup finely chopped red onion
• 1-2 tbsp chopped cilantro
• 1/3 cup part skim cotija cheese (could substitute queso fresco or feta cheese)
• Salt and pepper to taste
• Optional: add up to 1 Tbsp canola oil as needed for moisture
1. Prepare corn as desired and cut off the cob, adding it to a medium bowl.
a. If grilling, broiling or roasting corn, add paprika to corn prior to cooking.
b. Add paprika to corn after cooking if using a steaming method.
2. Add remainder of the ingredients to the corn and toss well.
3. Serve warm as a side or cool as a salsa.
Serving size: about ½ cup
Nutrition facts per serving (without added salt): 94 calories, 3 g total fat, 1 g saturated fat, 8 mg cholesterol, 110 mg sodium, 50 mg potassium, 14 g total carbohydrate, 2 g dietary fiber, 5 g protein.
EGGPLANT-ZUCCHINI PARMESAN
• 1 medium eggplant, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
• 1 medium zucchini, cut into 1-inch pieces
• 1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges
• 1 ½ cups light spaghetti sauce
• ½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
• ¼ cup shredded parmesan cheese for topping (optional)
1. In a 3½- or 4-quart slow cooker, combine eggplant, zucchini, onion, spaghetti sauce and the ⅓ cup Parmesan cheese.
2. Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2- ½ hours. If desired, sprinkle with the ¼ cup Parmesan cheese.\
Per Serving: 63 calories, 2 g fat, 4 mg cholesterol, 203 mg sodium, 341 mg potassium, 9 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 3 g protein
Shelby Shelby is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialist at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
