Summer is the best time for finding fresh fruits and vegetables. The adventure of going to the farmers’ market to see what produce is available inspires delicious meals and snacks that we will dream about all winter long. However, sometimes picking out the best produce can be a challenge. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you choose the absolute best August produce for your table.

Cantaloupe: The sweetest, juiciest cantaloupe will be yellow with raised netting and will have a fragrant smell. The stem scar should be smooth and rounded, while the opposite end will have a slight give. Ripen your melon on the counter, but store ripe or cut cantaloupe in the refrigerator and eat within days.

