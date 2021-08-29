In September 2018, James Harlen and Shelly Marshall were working to get their new pizza parlor at 1012 E. Fourth St. ready to open.
Harlen said, “We had done everything going into the final week before we opened on Sept. 10. We had everything but an oven. We decided that would be a good name.”
And The Oven was born.
The restaurant is in the old “Gaslight District” on East Fourth Street.
Back in the ‘60s, merchants in that part of town banded together and installed gas street lights to make the area distinct.
And it became the “Gaslight District.”
But when the nation’s energy crisis hit in the early ‘70s, the gas lights had to be turned off.
And they’ve never come back.
Most restaurants saw a drop in sales last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their dining rooms for weeks and then to limit seating.
“COVID didn’t hurt us one bit,” Harlen said. “We used Grubhub and DoorDash to deliver. We added an ice cream station this year and last week we added a pizza buffet with pizza, salad, bread sticks, home-made cookies and spaghetti. In the fall, we’ll have chili, chicken noodle soup and chicken and dumplings.”
He said he’s been working in pizza parlors since he was 21 and got a job at Pizza Plus in Dale, Indiana.
The Oven is a second job for Harlen.
He’s also store manager at Circle K in Thruston.
Marshall said this is her first restaurant experience.
“I’ve always worked in convenience stores and retail,” she said. “But I’ve taught myself to make pizza dough and toss it in the air.”
Marshall said she makes the pizza and bread sticks fresh every day.
Stromboli and subs are the most popular items on the menu, she said.
And taco pizzas are pretty close to the top.
If you google “pizza parlors Owensboro,” The Oven is likely to be at the top of the list with 4.8 stars out of 5.
And that helps business, Harlen said.
“People from out of town come here because we’ve been tops on Google,” he said. “Our ratings are very good. But we’re still pretty unknown.”
The restaurant can seat about 30.
But the business is mostly carry out and delivery, Harlen said.
Dine-in has been picking up this summer, however, he said.
Hours are noon to 8 p.m. during the week and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Statista.com says there were 78,092 pizza parlors in the United States last year and they sold $14 billion worth of pizzas.
The first mention of pizza in Owensboro was in a 1953 newspaper ad.
Velotta’s Restaurant, 408 W. Fourth St., had added it to its menu that year.
That was back when newspapers had to explain that a pizza pie wasn’t what most people expected in a pie.
