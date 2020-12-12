Pizza and Presents: Start-up charity to provide gifts for 70 families

On Friday, Dec. 18, Travis Owsley and a group of fellow volunteers will be providing pizza and presents from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Kendall-Perkins Park.
Owsley said the gifts will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.
“For Christmas, the number was set to 50 (families) but now we’ve bumped that up,” Owsley said. “So we’re going to be helping 70 families with Christmas presents.”
The event is part of Owsley’s ongoing effort to reach youth through a charitable mission he calls Beverly’s Hearty Slice.
On Halloween and Thanksgiving, Owsley held special events similar to the upcoming Christmas one.
“We gave out 145 Halloween bags for the kids because they didn’t have the opportunity to trick-or-treat due to COVID,” Owsley said. “With Thanksgiving, we knew a lot of kids and families were dealing with depression and stressing out. Financially, a lot of people were suffering. So we were able to provide 145 Thanksgiving meals along with pizza for families as well.”
It was in August that Owsley began his start-up cause by offering free slices of pizza at Kendall-Perkins Park.
And since then, he has faithfully returned twice a month to the park at 1201 W. Fifth St. with enough pizza and bottled water for at least 200 people.
“I want the Fifth Street area to have a positive outlook,” Owsley said. “…I want to inspire the kids and get them off the streets for a few hours every two weeks. …I’m showing the kids consistency and that I’m going to be here for a long time. …I lived in this neighborhood and I’ve been through what they’re going through and I made a way out. I want to show the kids there are other ways out other than basketball and football.”
Owsley’s inspiration is his late mother Beverly Slaughter. She was known for providing food to strangers and friends alike.
Owsley, 33, said his mother passed away in 2018 at age 58 from complications caused by diabetes.
“She was really a caring, giving person and had a contagious personality,” Owsley said. “Anytime she would cook a big meal or have a barbecue, she always invited people from the streets to come in and send them home with something to eat.”
That act of kindness impacted Owsley to the point that he named Beverly’s Hearty Slice after his mother.
And with the combination of the holidays and COVID-19 creating financial hardships, Owsley said the organization has taken off more than he ever imagined with volunteers and donations.
“It’s been unbelievable,” said Owsley about how much the cause has grown. “…It shows when you’re doing God’s work He’ll make a way.”
Along with leading this cause, Owsley is the supervisor at St. Joseph’s Peace Mission and assistant boys’ varsity basketball coach with Owensboro Catholic High School.
“I work with kids every single day of my life,” Owsley said. “My whole day consists of giving back to the kids and giving back to the community.”
Beverly’s Hearty Slice is in the process of getting its official nonprofit status.
When that happens, Owsley said it will have a women-only board.
“My mom was a strong, independent woman, so I decided to make all my board members strong, independent women as well,” Owsley said.
Owsley added that having the nonprofit status would allow for more donation opportunities as well as expanding the free pizza and bottled water events to other areas within Owensboro. He would also like to establish a scholarship fund that could be awarded to students.
“Along with Kendall-Perkins, I want to be able to do this in the Rolling Heights area, the Mechanicsville area and the Legion Park area — all four events at the same time,” Owsley said. “That is my goal.”
Anyone who would like to donate to the Christmas event can contact Owsley via Beverly’s Hearty Slice Facebook page or Venmo
@Beverlys-Hearty-Slice.
