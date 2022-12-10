While taking a break from holiday activities and looking outside my window, my garden site grabs my attention. In order to be ready for the next gardening season, planning needs to take place.

By developing a plan, time and money will be saved, as well as the environment protected. Steps to take for getting ready for the new gardening season include evaluating the garden site, testing the soil, and planning the layout.

 

