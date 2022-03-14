Farmers are looking at price sticker shock for some supply inputs and dealing with the uncertainty of availability for some important products.
The issues have many producers thinking about where costs can be saved.
Stay with your crop rotation.
We know from long-term research that crop rotation improves the yields of each individual crop. Crop rotations are typically the best system for your soils in the long run.
The corn prices are increasing along with soybean prices. Based on these factors, you are better off keeping your crop rotation and continuing the positive benefits of those long-term rotations in your system.
Only the best seed brands should be selected and planted.
Our Daviess County grain yield demonstration plots and the UK corn and soybean yield trials are excellent resources to help you identify the performance of seed genetics. There is a range in yield for each crop.
Select genetics that will perform well.
If you desire a specific set of traits, be sure that you are picking seed brands that also have excellent yield potential.
Keep corn seeding rates up to maximize yields. Some might be tempted to cut back on seeding rates to save on input costs, but that decision may cut yield potential as well.
On deep soils that are less likely to experience drought in the middle of summer, populations should be 34,000 to 36,000 seeds per acre. On soils that are more prone to drought, populations can be as low as 24,000 seeds per acre. For many soils in between these two extremes, corn seeding rates should be in the middle as well.
Keep nitrogen rates adequate to maximize yields. Yes, nitrogen prices are high right now, so are corn prices. Research funded by the Kentucky Corn Growers over the past four years identifies yield benefits to side-dressing N fertilizer on well-drained soils.
That is new and likely the result of the greater rainfall in spring and early summer we have been getting. Economically, optimal total N rates ranged from 180 to 220 lb N/acre in these studies.
Side-dress N applications often resulted in less total fertilizer N needs and in higher yields. All these studies were on well-drained soils. No need to worry about applying these results to poorly drained and somewhat poorly drained soils. In those wet-natured soils, we have known the benefits of side-dressing for a long time.
Soil test for pH, P, K, and Zn. Soils at the proper pH will make nutrients most available to the crop. Get ag lime applied where it is needed. Use your soil test information. If you have high soil test levels for P, K, and Zn, then you will not need any this year.
AGR-1 has upper cutoffs at soil test P of 60 lb/A and soil test K at 300 lb/A. Only a soil test will tell you what your soils need. Take the soil test — it might save you a lot of money.
Use soil residual herbicides in soybeans. For years weed scientists have been asking you to include soil residual herbicides as part of your weed management plan. This year, the need for soil residual herbicides is as great as it has ever been. With lower supplies of glyphosate and glufosinate, start securing those chemicals as soon as you can.
While UK specialists prefer to see as little tillage as possible and know there are long-term soil benefits to a no-till or minimum-till system, we understand that tillage can help with weed control.
Tillage may help reduce slug damage as well. Try to use as little tillage as possible yet enough to still be effective against weeds and slugs. In many cases, this would require tillage of at least one to two inches deep so that much of the residue is covered with soil. Keep in mind that tillage can cause the release of some plant-available nitrogen.
That release could be as much as 25 to 30 pounds N per acre. So, if possible, try to conduct the tillage close to planting so that the crop can benefit from the additional available nitrogen.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.