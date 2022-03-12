After explaining the purpose of a rain garden and where to locate it last week, this article covers the construction, plants, and maintenance. In review, a rain garden keeps stormwater on your property, contributes to improving water quality, and adds beauty to the landscape.
The rain garden shape and style depends on personal preference and existing landscape. The design may include a formal garden with straight lines and symmetrical plantings or an informal garden with sweeping lines and asymmetrical plantings.
The garden may be integrated into or alongside existing flowerbeds or stand alone.
If possible, position your garden with the long axis perpendicular to the slope to capture as much water as possible. The major components of a rain garden include the inflow area, basin or bowl, berm (if required), weir, and overflow area. Think of the berm and weir as a dam and spillway.
Remove any large rocks, roots, or other debris when digging the depression for the rain garden. Use a rototiller to work heavily compacted soil as deeply as possible, and then remove the soil. Depending on the size needed to catch the first inch of rainfall, dig 9 inches down.
Then place 2-3 inches of topsoil back into the basin. The basin floor should be near level, but a slight depression in the center of the garden is allowed. Use the removed soil to build a berm around the downslope side of the garden if it is on a slope.
The berm will help retain the stormwater in the rain garden giving it more time to absorb into the soil.
As you build the berm, compact it with a tamper or heavy object to stabilize the soil. Once the berm is the appropriate height, which is just above your desired ponding depth, cut a 12-inch wide weir to an elevation of the desired ponding depth, 3 or 6 inches depending on the design, at the point where water will exit the garden. The weir is at a lower elevation in the berm and is designed to allow water to move out of the basin without causing berm erosion.
Consider the amount of sunlight and drainage of the garden. Select plants compatible with these conditions. In general, sunny locations receive 6 hours or more of direct sunlight per day. Plants that require less water may be placed on the berm or drier areas.
Plants needing more water will live on the garden floor. Consider native species when possible because they are adapted to our climate, usually require less maintenance, and are more sustainable.
Plants selected for a rain garden must tolerate periods of wet and dry conditions. Ferns that grow in part sun are marginal wood fern — Dryopteris intermedia, sensitive fern — Onoclea sensibilis, and cinnamon fern — Osmunda cinnamomea.
Herbaceous perennials that grow in full sun and part shade include New England aster — Aster novae — angliae, pink coreopsis — Coreopsis rosea, blueflag iris — Iris versicolor, cardinal flower — lobelia cardinalis, purple coneflower — Echinacea purpurea, and black-eyed Susan — Rudbeckia hirta.
Herbaceous perennials that grow in full sun include white indigo — Baptisia alba, daylily — Hemerocallis hybrids, dense blazing star — Liatris spicata, moss pinks — Phlox subulata, and autumn Fire Sedum — Sedum “Autumn Fire.”
Grasses, rushes, and sedges add interest to a rain garden. Those that grow in full sun or part shade include sweetflag — Acorus gramineus, big bluestem — Andropogon gerandii, corkscrew rush — Juncus effusus ‘Spiralis’, and switchgrass — Panicum virgatum.
The publication listed below provides a list of additional plants and information on their growing needs. To install plants, dig a hole that is at least twice the width of the root ball or container.
A wide hole provides a habitat where roots can grow easier. Once the plants are in the ground, water them immediately. Until rain gardens are established, the plants may need supplemental watering during times of infrequent rain.
Rain gardens require little to no fertilizer over the life cycle of the plants. After planting, cover the basin floor with about 2-3 inches of mulch. This leaves about a 3-inch ponding depth available for water.
Do not over mulch; leave about 2-3 inches between the base of the plant and the mulch so water can move freely to the plant roots and the base of the plant can dry out between rains. Shredded hardwood is the best. Bark-type mulch tends to float, as does cypress mulch.
After the first few rains, monitor your garden to ensure that water does not pool for more than two days of dry weather. If pooling occurs, you may need to lower the weir or divert some of the inflow away from the rain garden.
More information about building, planting, and maintaining a rain garden can be found in the publication, Residential Rain Garden, by UK Extension Specialists. It is available on the web at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agc/pubs/HENV/HENV205/HENV205.pdf or at a Cooperative
Extension Office. More information is also available at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip
It is time to cut back the foliage on ornamental grasses to about 4 to 6 inches because new growth is starting. Once the new growth starts, it is hard to remove the brown stems without cutting the new growth.
Upcoming Event“Growing Tomatoes and Peppers in the Garden” via Facebook Live through the Daviess County Public Library on March 15 at 2 p.m.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
