The Rev. Michael Edwards has found both a church and a community to call home.
Edwards, a Hendersonville, Tennessee, native, has been pastor of Life Community Church for less than a year.
Edwards, 41, said he, his wife and five daughters, who range in ages from 7 to 17, moved to Owensboro last December after he led Adairville Baptist Church in Logan County for five years.
“We knew that moving was going to be difficult over the Christmas season and with COVID on top of it made it even more difficult,” Edwards said.
Edwards, who graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, initially majored in journalism but felt a calling toward ministry.
“It was in my last semester in school, and I went to my journalism advisor; I told him I’m not going to work in journalism … but I said I believe I’m called to preach,” Edwards said.
Edwards, however, waited seven years after college before he started seriously pursuing God’s call on his life.
It was during that in-between time that Edwards said he had become “burned out” and described himself as being “religious,” but he stopped attending his church in Hendersonville.
“I told my wife, ‘I’m done with church; I’m not going back,’ ” he said. “I told her, ‘I love Jesus; I’m not denying Jesus, but I don’t need this; I have a job; I’m happy,’ ” Edwards said. “But what God did in me for the next six months to a year … was He helping me see something I was designed to do, which wasn’t to create religious people or religious consumers. But it was to expose the heart of the real Jesus to sinners and sufferers.”
And starting at age 29, Edwards began his ministry, and he has spent the past 12 years on a spiritual path that would lead him to Life Community Church.
“… That’s my joy; that’s my job, to see the deep love of Jesus and that it’s deeper than I ever realized,” said Edwards about his spiritual journey.
Although Adairville Baptist has a slightly larger congregation than Life Community, Adairville and Logan County have much smaller populations than Owensboro and Daviess County.
“It was an opportunity to share this message with a bigger pool of people — not the pool being the church but the pool being Owensboro,” said Edwards about what drew him to Life Community. “That was attractive to me. The heart of Life Community for sinners and sufferers was attractive to me. Where this building sits is an example. It sits in an area where there is a lot of brokenness.”
With seed money from the Kentucky Baptist Convention (KBC) and support from Buck Creek Baptist Church, Life Community was a church plant in 2012. It originally began hosting services in Logsdon Community Center at President’s Place, 2400 Friendship Drive. Next, the church moved to the former Seven Hills Elementary School, 2401 McConnell Ave., and then to the Owensboro Community & Technical College — its last temporary worship site.
In 2016, Hall Street Baptist Church — at the corners of Parrish Avenue, Breckenridge and Hall streets — and its assets, were gifted to Life Community.
Edwards is the church’s second shepherd, following Kenny Rager, who was Life Community’s first pastor. Rager left in June 2019 after accepting the position of evangelism associate for the KBC.
Edwards said the people who attend Life Community have “a heart for Jesus,” and his vision is to “make disciples and ultimately plant churches” out of Life Community.
“Hall Street was here for a long time, and it came to a point where their ministry was kind of ending and Life Community’s was ascending,” Edwards said. “… And we’ve tried to build on what Hall Street started (more than) 100 years ago.”
For Edwards, he sees Life Community not only as the ideal church to grow a ministry but also a place to permanently plant roots.
Edwards said he “envies” his pastor friends who have shepherded the same church for more than 20 years.
“My plan, and I think this is God’s vision for my own personal life, is that I’m not ever going to minister anywhere else,” Edwards said.
