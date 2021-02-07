Daviess County and Apollo high schools have always maintained a strong FFA history.
But after decades of only existing at the high school level, Daviess County Public Schools expanded the FFA program this year to its three middle schools — Burns, College View and Daviess County. The three schools have a combined 106 students in the ag program.
And it was Ashley Thomas, 32, who was chosen to become the district’s first-ever middle school ag teacher.
Thomas, a 2006 DCHS graduate, said she didn’t grow up on a farm but dabbled in showing pigs when she was young.
“I kind of got started in 4-H through a family friend; his kids did it and he encouraged my siblings and me to do it,” Thomas said. “But I really wasn’t that big into it. I did it but it really wasn’t a passion per se.”
But once she entered high school, Thomas said that’s when her interest in agriculture began to blossom.
“I took an ag class at Daviess County High School and I fell in love with everything that had to do with ag,” Thomas said.
Thomas then joined the school’s FFA chapter that introduced her to ag teachers Jason Smith and Chad Askins.
She said it was Smith and Askins’ influence on her and her brothers that inspired her decision to pursue an ag education degree.
“They pushed you but they encouraged you and they cheered for you,” Thomas said. “…My brothers were so successful in their ag classes and that’s where they thrived … so seeing that is what encouraged me to go into agriculture.”
After high school, Thomas enrolled at Murray State University where she majored in ag education.
Thomas said the science of agriculture was what really appealed to her.
“Kentucky is lucky in that we have really great agricultural colleges; just the diversity you can learn at all of those schools as far as the aspects of agriculture,” Thomas said. “More than just farming, you learn about soil science, which is important for farming. If we don’t know how the soil is going to operate, we’re not going increase our yields. I loved learning all the science behind (agriculture).”
Thomas’ first ag teaching job out of college was Garrett, Indiana, a small town with just over 6,000 people.
Thomas said she enjoyed her time there but it was farther away from Owensboro than she wanted to be.
“I loved it; the community was rural and I had so much support,” Thomas said. “…But it’s seven hours away from home and I love my family. My family is everything to me and I could not stand to be away.”
Thomas eventually returned home and became Owensboro Catholic High School’s ag teacher for several years before being hired for the new DCPS position in July.
For Thomas, the draw to be the first DCPS middle school ag teacher and the challenge of teaching eighth-graders were exciting ideas to her.
“I’m into education to make an impact on my students, to be that role model; to be that cheerleader, to be that positive influence on every aspect of their lives, not just in my classroom but in their other classes,” Thomas said. “…So what better opportunity than to reach the middle schoolers.”
Although Thomas’ priority is with the DCPS middle schools, she will work closely with the DCHS and Apollo high schools’ FFA teachers as part of the newly announced Ag Academy.
Ag Academy is open to eighth-graders who want to pursue one of five ag career pathways — environmental science and natural resources; agricultural power, structural and technical systems; horticulture and plant science; animal science; and agribusiness.
Thomas teaches eighth-graders the Principles of Agriculture, a high school-level course, that covers material such as FFA and agriculture history; animal, plant and soil sciences; and tractor driving and safety.
And by starting the middle school ag program during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas said the hands-on, project-based learning has been the most difficult to work around.
“You have to be super creative in how you’re going to teach,” Thomas said. “We have done projects very carefully; we’ve provided each student their own equipment and try to do online interactive things. It’s not the same but at least they’re getting that aspect of it.”
Although this is a new program, Thomas said she felt prepared to take it on and share her love of agriculture.
“The benefit of this is that I have taught this class; I’m not coming in here as a first-year teacher so that’s been a huge plus,” Thomas said. “But with any class that I teach, especially the introduction class, I find out what students already know about agriculture and build from there. Do we focus more on animals or do we go into soils? I kind of let the students and their backgrounds guide the course and the curriculum.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
