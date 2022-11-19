The hunt begins again for the perfect poinsettia for Mom for the holidays! I love to see her smile as the poinsettia is placed on the special table in the living room. Dad and the rest of the family enjoy this beautiful plant as well.

The poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima) was discovered in Mexico by Robert Poinsett, the first U.S. ambassador to Mexico. As an amateur botanist from Greenville, South Carolina, he was fascinated with the plant. He sent the first poinsettias back to the United States in 1825. The wild plants from Mexico grew 12 to 15 feet tall. The bracts with the red color were narrow and droopy with a large open center. Today’s plants are more compact and suitable for displaying indoors.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.