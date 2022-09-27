The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A scooter worth $3,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 200 block of East Fifth Street.
• Living room furniture sustained $5,364 in vandalism damage and three wireless pet collars worth $434 were reported stolen Saturday at Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• A television sustained $1,299 in vandalism damage Sunday at a home in the 1600 block of South Parkdale Drive.
• Siding sustained damage Sunday in a suspected arson at a home in the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Warren M. Skaggs, 48, of Henderson was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A trailer was reported stolen Saturday from the 1900 block of Kentucky 142.
• Collectibles were reported stolen Saturday from a storage unit in the 3800 block of Vincent Station Drive.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
