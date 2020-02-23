On March 1, Bob Williams will celebrate 50 years with State Farm.
That’s more than half of the time the company, founded in 1922, has been in business.
But Williams — who will celebrate with a reception at his office, 819 W. Parrish Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 6 — says he has no plans to retire.
“I’m looking forward to the next 50,” he said last week. “I plan on being here as long as my health holds out.”
Williams said, “I’m the oldest State Farm agent in Owensboro in both age — 73 — and length of service.”
He probably ranks pretty high among State Farm’s nearly 19,000 agents, too.
Williams graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan College in May 1969, and went to work at National Southwire in a foreman-training program.
But, he said, “I met an old friend who was a State Farm claims adjuster. He talked so much about how great the company was that I finally told him, ‘If they have an opening to give me a call.’ A week later, I got a call from State Farm.”
Williams said, “I started out in claims for the first three years and then the opportunity came along for me to go into the agency. That was about March 1, 1973.”
He said, “There were six State Farm agents in Owensboro then. There are 10 now.”
Williams’ first office was what they called “a scratch office.”
“That means I started from scratch,” he said. “I started with nothing. No clients or anything. I had to build it up.”
When Williams was a claim’s adjuster, he was making $18,000 a year — worth about $120,000 today — and had a company car.
When he became an agent, he said, “I got $12,000 (worth about $70,000 today) and had to pay my office expenses out of that. And I didn’t get a car.”
It was a tough decision, but Williams believed he would eventually make more as an agent.
His first office was at 1731 Sweeney St.
Later, Williams moved to Gabe’s Shopping Center and then to 18th Street.
He spent 36 years on Veach Road and built his current office in 2013.
“I think I still have some of the same clients I had when I started,” Williams said.
In the beginning, he said, “We didn’t have calculators. I computed rates with a pen and paper. Back then, everything was done by mail. Now, we get very little mail.”
In 1970, the average new car cost $5,542.
Today, it’s $33,000, Williams said.
He has two people on his staff — his daughter, Jennifer Rickard, his office manager who has been with him for nearly 30 years, and Jen Ray.
Both can write policies, Williams said.
He was born in North Carolina, but Williams said, “My mother was from here and we moved here when I was a baby. I’m almost a native.”
Looking back over 50 years, he said, “It’s been an enjoyable time. It’s gone by really quick. I’ve been fortunate. I’ve been blessed. I give God the credit.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.