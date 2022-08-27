“Lock him up! Lock him up!,” Albino Alice the barber said as Possum walked in the door at Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe in downtown Blue Ruin.
“He ain’t done nuthin’ wrong,” Possum said.
“Stealin’ guvmint secrets ain’t wrong?” Alice said.
“He didn’t steal ‘em,” Possum said. “The FBI planted ‘em. And if they didn’t plant ‘em, he had already declassified ‘em.”
“Yer brain has done been warshed so many times you can see right through it,” Alice said.
“Has not,” he said. “’Sides how many guvmint secrets you think Hillary and Obummer has got at their places? Huh? Tell me that.”
“Lord, help us,” Axe said. “It jist keeps gettin’ worse. Whole dang country has lost its mind.”
“We oughta be sittin’ on the riverbank, relaxin’ and waitin’ fer the fish to bite,” Bubba said. “That lowers the ol’ blood pressure. This here raises it.”
“I’ll bet The Donald’s gonna look good in a jumpsuit,” Alice chuckled.
“Gonna be Hillary and Obummer, not Trump, in that jumpsuit,” Possum said. “They oughta already be locked up. And if the ‘lection hadn’t been stolen, they would be.”
“I miss the old days when political arguments made sense,” Axe said. “They used to be fun.”
“Yeah,” Bubba said. “These days, it’s like folks want to destroy each other. I don’t need that.”
“There’s lottsa good things happenin’,” Axe said. “Gas prices is comin’ back down. The weather has turned nicer. The COVID ain’t killin’ folks like it was. Yeah, we still got problems. But we always gonna have problems.”
“Life’s too short,” Bubba said, “’specially fer guys our age. I’m jist tryin’ to enjoy ever minute I got left.”
“I cain’t wait til it’s time to be sayin’ ‘how ‘bout them cats’ again,” Axe said.
“Yeah,” Bubba said. “Folks that puts their faith in politicians is always gonna be disappointed.”
“You got that right,” Axe said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.