“What follows is an act of female imagination.”

Are any eight words more terrifying? In “Women Talking,” Sarah Polley’s impassioned if inescapably didactic adaptation of Miriam Toews’s novel, a group of Mennonite women gather in a barn to debate how to respond to the sexual assault that women in their community have endured for decades. Raped after being drugged with cattle tranquilizer, they’ve been told their injuries are the result of “ghosts, or Satan.” When a girl recognizes the face of her would-be attacker, he names names, and now he and his fellow perpetrators and bystanders are in jail. As “Women Talking” opens, women assemble in the crepuscular shadows of the barn to decide what they will do: Nothing? Stay and fight? Or leave?

