Swimming is acclaimed as one of the most efficient and helpful ways to exercise.
Owensboro Health offers multiple aquatic programs to teach people to swim and give swimmers an opportunity to swim competitively.
Mackenzie Morris, the aquatics supervisor at Owensboro Health, said the benefits of swimming are not just physical.
“Swimming can bring mental and emotional relief,” Morris said.
She also said swimming can help relieve stress.
Along with the mental benefits, swimming exercises the whole body.
According to Morris, it is also generally a low-impact exercise.
“Swimming is easier on the joints than any other sport,” Morris said.
Morris began swimming competitively when she was 6, and has been with Owensboro Health for just over six months.
“I’ve always been around the water,” Morris said.
Owensboro Health offers private swim lessons, but has not brought back group lessons since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently four private swim instructors with 30 lessons each. According to Morris, there is a private swim lesson waitlist of more than 80 people.
A new instructor will also be welcomed soon.
They also just wrapped up their summer swim league — the Heatwaves. It is for ages 4-18 and focuses on fun and improving swimming technique.
“I’m always looking for new opportunities to bring in new programs,” Morris said.
Morris has seen these swimming programs have great benefits for the people who participate in them.
“I’ve seen not only great physical benefits, but I’ve seen people form friendships,” Morris said.
She said she sees all kinds of engagement from people of all ages to exercise through swim.
“People come in enthused and ready to tackle their day,” Morris said.
For more information on the benefits of aquatic exercise and Owensboro Health’s aquatic programs, visit www.owensborohealth.org/healthpark/programs/aquatic-programs/.
Swimming Facts:• Most competitive swimmers swim 6-12 miles a day.
• An Olympic pool can hold up to 850,000 gallons of water.
• Gertrude Ederle was the first woman to swim the English Channel in 1926.
• Mark Spitz beat the record for the most gold medals in one Olympic games when he won seven gold medals at the 1972 games.
• The longest swimming pool is Casablanca, Morocco. It is 1,574 feet long and 246 feet wide, covering 8.9 acres.
• Don Schollander was the first swimmer to break two minutes for the 200 meter race.
• Freedivers can hold their breath for more than 10 minutes.
• The crawl/freestyle stroke is the fastest Olympic swim stroke.
• A Malaysian resort has 643 different swimming pools.
• At age 14, Australian Ian Thorpe became the youngest world champion swimmer in 1998.
Source: swimjim.com
