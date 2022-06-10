On Saturday, the porches of 13 homes on Griffith Avenue will be transformed into stages filled with musician performances at PorchFest OBKY beginning at 3 p.m.
The free music festival, which will return for its fourth time, will feature 40 acts performing along with food trucks.
Despite feeling “a little overwhelmed” due to operating both PorchFest OBKY and their business Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, co-founder Tamarra Miller is looking forward to the big day alongside her business partner and fiancé Andy Brasher.
She’s also excited to see that the current weather forecast for Saturday is in their favor.
“So far, so good. Knock-on-wood, this might be our first year without rain,” Miller laughed.
The acts that will be participating are: Josh Mitcham, Clay Shelburn, Joshua Orion, RPR, Riley Station, Ariel and The HighWheels, Jade Hamilton, whytheycame, Colt Graves, DRK WTR, Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour, Madeline Wilkerson, Dakota Hayden, Yellow Banks, Josh Merritt, LaTasha Shemwell, Skylar Cain, Colt Rickard and Jerrett Davis, Happiness Jones, Hot Brown Smackdown, Seth Thomas, Freddie Bourne, Adam Scott, John Lathim, EmmaLee Chinn, Tailgate, Rebecca Lee Daniels, Shelby Lore, Cynthia Murray & Stephen Horning, Kalico, Emma Grace Brown, Drew Aud & Mike Riggs, DT on the Rocks (Dustin Taylor on the Rocks), Haleigh Martin, Cam Thompson, Brandon McCarty, Scarlett Call, Andrew and Taylor Burden and the Zach Jennings Band.
Joe & Martina, who were originally announced as part of the lineup in May, will no longer be performing at the event. They will be replaced by Brasher and Chris Lee.
The genres and sounds that the crowd will hear will be “all over the place,” according to Miller, but in a good way.
“You’re going to have some country-acoustic (and) you’re also going to hear some singer-songwriter type sessions,” Miller said. “Every porch is going to be a little bit different so every act that you’re going to be able to experience something a little bit different.
“Everyone’s going to find something that they love.”
The event began in 2018 but was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and before resuming last year.
Miller is happy to be able to hold the event in a more normal setting.
“I’m super excited,” Miller said. “My favorite thing every year — of course — is just seeing everything come together after the months of prep, and finding the acts and sponsors, and to be able to see it come to fruition all on one day and just watch it unfold from that morning and everything set up to the last band going on. It’s honestly just the full festival itself that really excites me.”
This year also saw some new ideas leading up to the event, such as holding live auditions at Brasher’s in front of an audience and four judges for potential acts to battle it out for the remaining three spots on the lineup back in April.
“I really love the audition that we did this year,” Miller said. “I think it would be cool if we do that again next year and have one porch that is based on auditions and kind of give PorchFest a little more coverage throughout the year — and leading up to it; I think it builds on the excitement.”
And even though this year’s event hasn’t happened yet, Miller is already thinking ahead.
“My wheels are always spinning,” Miller said. “We have some new ideas and some of them were actually pre-COVID and we had to scale back, we had to cut some of those off. I think next year I’ll be able to add those back in. I’ll keep those under wraps for now (but) we’ll have some exciting information for next year.”
But before the big day, Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville will host the third PorchFest OBKY pre-party event beginning at 6 p.m. tonight in order “get people in the mood,” said Miller.
T-shirts, posters and koozies will be available during the event along with both past and present PorchFest OBKY artists gracing the Brasher’s stage which will include Paul Montgomery, Cam Thompson, Clay Shelburn and Developmental Research.
While the event has been community focused, Miller has been pleased to see those coming out and supporting PorchFest OBKY beyond the county and state lines over the years and hopes to see it continue.
“It gives me the chills, honestly,” Miller said. “Thinking about someone that is not originally from Owensboro to be able to experience the type of community that we have, the way that we do support the acts and the arts — I love that. We have families and porch hosts that plan their vacations over this, they invite people in, they plan their family reunions … and they plan it all around PorchFest. Those are the things that make me so excited and proud ….”
For more information, visit facebook.com/porchfestobky.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.