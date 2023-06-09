PORCHFEST PIC 1

Rebecca Lee Daniels entertains a crowd during Owensboro PorchFest 2022 from the porch of Joseph and Sherea Hampton’s home on Griffith Avenue.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Griffith Avenue will be full of musical acts performing on multiple homeowners’ front porches for the fifth Owensboro PorchFest on Saturday, June 10.

The free music festival will feature 46 acts and will have food trucks on-site for music fans to enjoy as they make their way to each home.

