Griffith Avenue will be full of musical acts performing on multiple homeowners’ front porches for the fifth Owensboro PorchFest on Saturday, June 10.
The free music festival will feature 46 acts and will have food trucks on-site for music fans to enjoy as they make their way to each home.
Performances are set to begin at 3 p.m., with the last of the performers taking to the stage at 9 p.m.
Each act has an hour of music to showcase to attendees.
Tamarra Miller, co-founder of the event alongside her business partner and fiancé Andy Brasher, is preparing for another year of integrating live music and community.
“We do so much planning and organizing that literally everything takes place the week before PorchFest,” Miller said Wednesday. “It’s a little chaotic, but it’s going just as planned.”
The event began in 2018 with less than 10 porches serving as stages.
Though the event was put on hold in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, it has continued to grow.
On Saturday, 15 porches will be ready for the live music to commence.
“We have homeowners wanting to participate, which gives us more stages (and) allows us to have more artists,” Miller said. “It’s crazy that this is the fifth festival and to see the community, the neighborhood, the vendors, the artists — everyone just embraced the idea behind it.
“(That’s) what I would say is the most successful (part) of the festival.”
Miller feels the simplicity of the event, which involves attendees seeing and hearing a variety of music styles while walking along the street, is what “keeps people coming back and wanting to come back.”
“It’s not commercialized to a point where it’s about making money,” she said. “(The) focus is the artists, the focus is the community. … We live local, we love local and support local — and I think it is about getting back to the point where you can have face-to-face conversations in a beautiful neighborhood and just sit around and just listen to great music.”
Miller said the festival receives inquiries from about 150 acts wanting to perform each year before final cuts are made.
This year, Miller said, it was intentional to bring people on board that had never played at the event before.
“Maybe they aren’t old enough to play in a music venue that’s 21-and-over. Maybe they’re not a member of a church where they have an opportunity to play in a big band,” she said. “This could be the biggest stage they’ve ever played on.
“I think we want to nurture that younger talent, (give) them a place to shine (and) give them an opportunity to play in front of thousands of people.”
Miller said one of the key goals of the festival is to have different genres on display for all music lovers.
“Not everyone loves country (music). Not everyone loves a heavier rock band,” she said. “We want to make sure there’s something for everyone in attendance.
“We (want) to make sure whether you decide to stay at one stage all day long or you decide to (visit) any of the 15 stages — you’re going to find something different on every single one of them.”
