The front porches of the stately homes along Griffith Avenue will come alive with the sound of music on Saturday afternoon and evening.
Nearly three dozen musical acts will perform at PorchFest ‘21 on 11 porches between Frederica Street and Robin Road, starting at 3 p.m.
Tamarra Miller, who created the free music festival with her fiance, Andy Brasher, said 14 of the acts have never appeared at PorchFest.
She said some acts start at 3 p.m and others at 4 p.m.
“The acts are staggered to prevent sound bleed-over between yards,” Miller said.
She said, “We’re getting a lot of good vibes about this year’s festival.”
Last year’s festival was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the state’s limit on how many people can gather during the pandemic is being lifted on Friday, June 11.
So, PorchFest will be back to normal this year.
“Some of the new acts we’ve only seen in their videos,” Brasher said. “But they sound great. We expect a good turnout. Life is getting back to semi-normal at least.”
In 2019, the festival drew an estimated 5,000 people.
And Miller is expecting a similar crowd this year.
“I think people are starved for entertainment,” she said.
Three acts will perform on each porch throughout the evening.
The final sets start at 7 and 8 p.m. on the various stages.
Parking will be available at Owensboro High School for a fee and on side streets for free, Miller said.
But Griffith will be closed to traffic starting at noon.
A map that shows the porches and the acts performing on each is available at porchfestobky.com.
The artist lineup includes Josh Merritt, Nick Lawson, Annabel Whitledge, Grayson Jenkins, Elliott Sublett, Nicholas Jamerson, Andy Brasher Band, Freddie Bourne, Little By Little, Alex Macke Daniel, Jess Jocoy, Tailgate, Cynthia Murray, Larry Maglinger, Rack’em Leon, Villa Mure, Sydney Layne, Clarke Sexton, Soul N The Pocket, Cam Thompson, Haleigh Martin, Paul Montgomery, Hayley Payne, Parker Hamilton, Ariel and The Highwheels, V Bombs, Kentucky Shine, The Close, Drivin’ Bland, Dustin Taylor On The Rocks, Dakota Hayden, Shawn Brashear, Dustin Locke and Madeline Wilkerson.
Miller said there will be more food trucks this year, too.
That lineup includes J’s Good Grub, Taqueria, Kona Ice, Acropolis Express, Slick Back Outdoors BBQ, Curbside Kitchenette, Tri-R-Tips BBQ, Coldstone, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Squeeze E’s Lemonade and The Spot Coffee.
The first two years saw rain at some point during the day, but skies cleared in time for the festival.
“I hope the rain isn’t going to be a tradition,” Miller said. “I’ve got my fingers crossed.”
The National Weather Service in Paducah calls for a 30% chance of rain Saturday afternoon.
Independence Bank is the main sponsor.
And Miller said Greenwell-Chisholm, Carpet One and Sun Windows have been with the festival since it began.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
