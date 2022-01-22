Taylor Thurman always wanted to visit a Selfie Museum — a place with creative spaces for taking exciting selfies — in a big city.
Instead, she and Baylee Hall decided to open one in Owensboro — at 1734 Sweeney St., once home to a couple of bike shops — in September.
Business has been good, Thurman said.
“We’ve had clients from Evansville, Henderson and even had a call from Louisville,” she said. “People who have been to selfie museums want to see what we have. We even had a bridal and prom shop come in to take pictures.”
The name might be a little misleading for people who aren’t familiar with selfie museums.
It’s not really a museum. It doesn’t store selfies.
And all the pictures taken there aren’t selfies.
People sometimes take photos of each other and sometimes they bring cameras and not smartphones.
What it is is a studio with several sets to serve as backdrops for the photos.
There’s a big cake that you can pretend to jump out of.
There’s a flower-covered swing and a Rose Room filled with roses.
There’s a ball pit, like the one for children in some game rooms, that adults can crawl in.
There’s a CEO desk with a “money gun” and plenty of play money.
One room is decorated with black and white paint and an old-fashioned — is there any other kind? — pay phone.
Another has a glamour makeup table.
The Holiday Room is ready for a Valentine’s Day shoot.
There’s a vintage bike and a room with angel wings that appear to be attached to a person in a photo.
“We can customize backdrops,” Thurman said. “The props are interchangeable.”
So far, she said, Pose Selfie has catered to “people of all ages, families, girls’ night out parties, birthdays.”
There’s even a party room in the back.
Thurman said rooms are changed every six months.
“We want to continue to be more creative,” she said. “We offer custom rooms and it’s really affordable.”
Thurman said Pose Selfie “takes the pressure off of taking pictures. People are laughing and having fun. We get a lot of good off-guard photos.”
Hours are Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. or by appointments.
Thurman said appointments can be made during the day as well.
But both women work full time.
Thurman is at U.S. Bank and Hall’s at Swedish Match.
“Plus I’m a mom,” Thurman said. “And I’m working on my master’s degree.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.