Over the past several weeks, potash deficiency has been appearing in isolated areas of soybean fields across the county. This symptom is easy to identify as the plants are typically stunted in height and have very yellow leaf margins in the upper trifoliate leaves.
Soybeans require enormous amounts of potash during pod fill so if there are not sufficient amounts in the soil or access to fertility is limited due to soil compaction, deficiency symptoms will appear. Yield is reduced in the areas where deficiency is occurring so you need to find the cause.
First, take a shovel and soil probe to the field.
Collecting soil samples from areas where deficiency is occurring will determine if the soil is indeed deficient in potash or if the soil pH is low, reducing nutrient availability. Use the shovel to dig some plants.
If the area was wet at planting, sidewall compaction may have occurred and limited root exploration of soil fertility. If the roots appear to be concentrating growth in the seed trench, sidewall compaction is at least partly to blame, especially since this summer is behind on rain.
Taking time to evaluate the field and determine the cause of the potash deficiency is important to make sure the problem is corrected and yield loss is avoided next year.
Soybeans are extremely sensitive to potash deficiency. Years ago I visited a field of 15-inch row soybeans. One row was green and appeared normal, but the row beside it was height stunted and potash deficient.
This was repeated across the width of the planter for several passes through an area of the field that was wet at planting. The normal growth rows were the corn unit rows that had a spike closing wheel which had fractured the sidewall.
The problem rows were the splitter units that had the two rubber closing wheels which left the sidewall undisturbed. The small mechanical difference made a large difference in the soybean yield in that part of the field.
Armyworms in Pastures, Fields, and Lawns 2021Fall armyworms are out in force across Daviess and surrounding counties. Significant damage can occur from these caterpillars. Keep a close watch on your pastures, hayfields, lawns, and late-planted soybeans for these armyworms over the next few weeks. Special attention is required for grass to be seeded this fall. Armyworms will remain active until a killing freeze occurs.
If you have 2-3 caterpillars per square foot or more, then you should consider spraying. In other words, these numbers will likely mean you will have considerable damage to late summer/fall growth in your pastures and hayfields.
One of the most effective insecticides, especially on worms larger than ¾ inch, is Besiege from Syngenta. This insecticide has dual modes of action and is systemic resulting in a higher chemical cost per acre, $25 per acre.
A considerably less expensive option that can be effective on smaller armyworms less than ¾ inches is Warrior II from Syngenta. Both insecticides have a 0-day grazing restriction and a 7-day harvest restriction for hay.
An alternative to insecticide application for hay crops infested with armyworms is to mow the crop as soon as they are discovered. Unfortunately, waiting 2 or 3 days for good curing conditions is not an option since armyworm defoliation is so rapid.
Once cut, the conditions in the mowed forage become less conducive for the armyworm.
Corn Harvest is around the CornerAbout 55 to 65 days after silking, kernel dry weight usually reaches its maximum and kernels are said to be physiologically mature. Physiological maturity occurs shortly after the kernel milk line disappears and just before the kernel black layer forms at the tip of the kernels. The kernel moisture content at physiological maturity averages 30% but can vary from 25 to 40% grain moisture depending on hybrid and growing conditions. Field drying is influenced by temperature, wind, rain, and sunshine. Corn will typically dry from .5 to 1.0 moisture point per day after physiological maturity is achieved.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
