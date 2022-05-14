Chicken litter was once considered a major negative byproduct when it came to poultry farming.
The cost, the time and the equipment needed to remove it were factors to consider before getting into the business.
And then what to do with the litter after it was cleaned from the chicken houses?
“I used to hear stories from my dad about how you couldn’t give chicken litter away 25 years ago,” said Daniel Hayden, whose family operates eight chicken houses near Whitesville.
But over the years, more farmers have embraced the fertilizing benefits of chicken litter.
Hayden said row-crop farmers have become his No. 1 customers.
“Chicken litter has micronutrients that commercial fertilizer could never possess; chicken litter over time actually builds topsoil; it’s 100% pure organic matter, and it’s so potent that it has the amount of nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium that commercial fertilizer would have in it to grow a good crop,” Hayden said. “Now, my neighboring row-crop farmers are constantly asking me if I have any chicken litter to sell.”
And this year chicken farmers have found themselves with an even greater advantage as the cost of commercial fertilizer has skyrocketed as supply has dropped and the demand has increased.
According to the USDA, the cost of urea — a nitrogen product — has increased by 149% and anhydrous ammonia has gone up 235%.
Two row-crop farmers — Brian Neltner of Stanley and Darren Luttrell of Ohio County — also raise chickens and have found themselves in a better position because of not having to solely rely on commercial fertilizer.
Corn is much more nitrogen and phosphorus dependent than soybeans, which produce their own nitrogen.
“We took soil samples on some of our bean ground, and it was fertile enough from having years of chicken litter on it that we are not going to need to put any fertilizer down,” said Neltner, who operates eight poultry houses. “But on our corn ground, we put down some litter, and we’re going to fill in with side-dress nitrogen to cover all of our fertilizer needs.”
Luttrell said row-crop farmers who don’t have a source of fertilizer, other than to purchase it, have no choice but to pay the higher prices.
“You can’t skimp on inputs to save a few dollars,” Luttrell said. “It will cost you in the end. But it’s as bad as I’ve seen it in a long time. We’re going to make the same amount of money (as last year), but we’re just going to spend a world more to make that same amount of money.”
On average, one chicken house will produce 150 tons of litter per year. And for Hayden and Neltner, that’s around 1,200 tons of litter annually for eight houses.
But even as the price of chicken litter has increased from $18 to $30 a ton, Hayden, who also raises cattle, said he’s keeping the bulk of his chicken litter.
In previous years, Hayden said he would sell half his chicken litter and use the remaining portion in combination with commercial fertilizer to spread on his “hard-to-get-to” cow pastures.
“I sold not even a quarter of what I accumulated over a year’s time compared to what I usually sell,” Hayden said. “I would usually break even by selling off half my chicken litter and then buy the amount of commercial fertilizer that I needed.
“But now since fertilizer prices are astronomical … having chicken litter has paid me to make those hard-to-get places accessible. It saves me money rather than using commercial fertilizer.”
And Luttrell, who plants thousands of acres around Olaton and Dundee, said he’s thankful for having the chicken litter to help offset his fertilizing costs.
“It’s just that many more acres that we don’t have to actually purchase it for; there’s still a cost involved, but not nearly as much as if we were going out and buying fertilizer,” Luttrell said. “So yes, there’s definitely an advantage.”
