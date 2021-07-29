The Owensboro Health Surgical Weight Loss Center was recently accredited as a Bariatric Center of Excellence by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.
The center originated in 2018 and has since helped around 500 patients with weight loss and gain improved health and quality of life, according to OH.
The accreditation, according to Dr. Ravi Alapati, is a joint certification from the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.
Alapati, who leads the program, is a board-certified general surgeon who has advanced fellowship training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery and is a fellow of the ASMBS.
“It’s kind of like the pentacle of excellent care,” he said. “It’s primarily based on excellent patient outcomes and patient safety.”
To earn the accreditation, the center met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient-care pathways.
After applying for accreditation, centers undergo an extensive site visit by an experienced bariatric surgeon who reviews the center’s structure, processes and clinical outcomes data.
Additionally, the standards set forth by the MBSAIP for accreditation ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. It also ensures centers offer preoperative and postoperative care.
Alapati said the program employs a team of professionals who help to bring this initiative to fruition, including a full-time nutritionist to help with patient diets and a psychologist to counsel the patients and make sure they understand the mental and emotional strain of the procedures.
The psychologist also clears patients preoperatively and screens them for potential eating disorders.
According to OH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 93 million adults in the U.S. are affected by obesity and that number continues to increase.
The disease of obesity increases the risks of morbidity and mortality because of the diseases and conditions that are commonly associated with it, such as type II diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and cancer, among other health risks. Metabolic and bariatric surgery has proven to be effective in the reduction of comorbid conditions related to obesity.
“When these patients with all these medical issues come in and we do these procedures, we are able to pretty much resolve a lot of these medical problems,” Alapati said. “Essentially when we do these procedures, we’re not only helping them to solve their medical issues, but patients are able to live longer and a healthier and happier life overall … without medication.”
Receiving procedures and services provided by the center, he said, helps enable patients to live better and enjoy simple things they may not have been able to previously, such as taking a walk, traveling and even going on a ride at an amusement park.
“It just gives me immense satisfaction to be able to help our patient population and we are not only getting patients from … Western Kentucky, but we are also getting patients from southern Illinois and southern Indiana,” he said. “There’s a big need for this community to have it.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
