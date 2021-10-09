For 250 years, the Passionist Nuns have been devoting their contemplative lives to prayer, meditation and cherishing Jesus.
There are only four Passionist Nun monasteries in the U.S., and one of them is in Whitesville — the Saint Joseph Monastery. It’s home to 13 Passionist Nuns, who live there full time.
The Passionist Nuns have called the monastery home for 25 years. Located off of Crisp Road, the 170-acre wooded retreat sits down a mile-long road. Passionist Nuns have been in Daviess County for 75 years. They previously resided at what is now Boulware Mission in Owensboro.
The foundation of the Passionist Nuns — their time spent in Owensboro and Whitesville — are all milestones being celebrated as the nuns look to the future, said Mother John Mary Read, the monastery’s superior.
“We are celebrating our past, our foundresses and the courage and fidelity they had to come here to start a monastery,” Mother John Mary said.
Times were much different in 1946, she said, and the nuns of that time had a lot of obstacles to overcome, as did those of the 1770s, when the Passionists were founded.
“Today we have our own challenges of women responding to the call,” she said. “There are so many distractions. We get caught up in the things of the world and miss that deeper union with God.”
The Passionist Nuns work daily toward that devotion. They don’t profess vows of silence, but they do spend a lot of their day in silence and prayer. Eight times a day they pray for the needs of the world.
They wake at 4:30 a.m. with a rising bell, and they begin their day with Liturgy of the Hours at 4:45 a.m. Their final night prayer takes place at 8 p.m.
Recently, a nun from Nashville came to help them go over strengths and weaknesses, and helped the group look toward the future. They have begun fundraising, the Cherish the Flame campaign, in hopes of making improvements to their monastery, which is also open for retreats.
The Passionist Nuns Retreat House that’s connected to the monastery is open to men and women who wish to experience the power of silence and prayer. Retreats are open to individuals, couples or groups for a fee that includes the cost of meals and board and use of the grounds.
Mother John Mary said the nuns are working to adapt and adjust to the changing times, while also remaining faithful, and with a freedom of spirit.
“That has brought a life of enthusiasm, and we enjoy looking into the future and what God has next in store for us,” she said.
Faith Holley, a private consultant who has been assisting the Passionist Nuns’ fundraising campaign, said one thing that is striking to her about the monastery and the nuns is their power in prayer and faith.
Their charism was founded on faith 300 years ago. In 1995, they had faith they could relocate to their current location, Holley said, and they were successful.
“They are making another step in faith that we will fulfill this campaign, which they are halfway through,” Holley said.
She said a lot of people probably don’t realize the nuns live at the monastery full time.
That is their home, she said, their work, their vacation spot, where they go for entertainment.
“Their entire world is that monastery,” she said. “When you see it, when you’re driving up, you can feel its healing power.”
The Cherish the Flame building campaign goal is $3,850,000, and so far the nuns have raised just under $2 million. They have placed a new roof over all of their facilities, and they have hopes of building a new wing that will include a community room, exercise room and storage facilities.
They also have plans to renovate their kitchen, the Refectory and to cover spaces in their courtyard for their cloister walks.
For more information about the monastery, the nuns, their fundraising campaign and their retreat facilities, visit passionistnuns.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
