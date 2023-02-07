It’s only been about six years since Owensboro’s Ryan Likens debuted on stage as a stand-up comedian, but he’s known for a long time that the craft was supposed to be part of his life.
It all started as a kid when Likens first began to watch BET’s “ComicView.”
“I always had a fascination with it,” Likens, 32, said, “and I think it translated into me being the class clown and always (being) the funny one in the group.”
But throughout his time growing up, Likens didn’t find his way to stand-up until the age of 26 at an open mic night at The Caravan Comedy Club in Louisville.
“It was just something I always thought about doing, but never really processed and made it happen,” he said. “And then eventually I did, and I fell in love with it.”
However, Liken’s first time on stage wasn’t the most ideal.
Besides being late to the show, he said, “I was not funny whatsoever.”
“I was so nervous. It was embarrassing,” Likens said. “ … You’re standing up there and trying to be funny, and nobody’s laughing. It’s kind of a deflating moment.”
Rather than throw in the towel, Likens “signed up immediately after” for another open mic at the club that occurred about three months later. His second set yielded better results due to support from other comedians and taking time to prepare material.
“It was a night and day difference between my first and second time,” he said. “That’s when I got hooked. It’s like a euphoria; like a high, if you will.”
Likens then began to travel around looking for other open mics to showcase his talent and become more comfortable on stage. He found spots performing locally at venues like the former bar Alter Ego’s, the former restaurant Bar Louie and the former Azucar Lounge.
During this time, Likens started creating his own shows and setting a foundation for a growing comedy scene.
When Likens saw The GhostLight Lounge — the entertainment bar attached to RiverPark Center’s Atmos Courtyard — would begin to have comedy open mic nights in 2022, he was proud the medium was finally receiving attention locally.
“To be blunt and honest, it was about time,” he said.
He also said there’s a financial benefit for venues presenting comedy events in town.
“I put on a show at Bar Louie mid-pandemic, and we brought in a big crowd and (brought in) lots of money,” Likens said. “From a business aspect, it’s always been there. It does well; people love to do it.”
Besides being around people who love comedy in his hometown, Likens enjoys welcoming other area and out-of-town performers to the turf.
“It’s awesome. I love every second of it,” he said. “Before I started doing comedy, I was completely oblivious to all of that around me. There’ve been people doing comedy around this area for years, and it’s awesome to be a part of that because there’s really good people that are experienced; and it’s awesome that there’s finally some life coming to it … and we all get to showcase our talent (and) stuff that we work hard for.”
While most of his set is based on observational humor, Likens looks to hone in on the crowds.
“That’s probably my favorite part of comedy — just being able to get there and just interact with the audience,” he said. “It’s so much fun. You never know what’s going to happen, what’s going to be said.”
And that includes the people that may not be his biggest fans.
“I love when people try to heckle me,” he said. “... Comedy is subjective; every crowd is always different. … It’s one of those things where you embrace it and make the best of it ….”
Outside of the local scene, Likens is happy to see comedy becoming more mainstream and recognized through stand-up specials on Netflix, podcasts and with the evolution of the internet and social media.
“It provides a different avenue,” he said. “You can be an influencer now. You can strictly do stand-up comedy and you don’t have to necessarily be a touring headliner all across the world to be seen and heard.
“I think it allows more eyes to come to comedy, which is great, and the people who are in the game now who are changing the way things are done — the Joe Rogans, the Dave Chappelles — where they kind of got the upper hand and now they’re able to do things that they want to do ….”
The advancement in technology also allows people to share their humor without the concerns of being on the road for long periods of time.
“It now allows people who are really talented to put the spotlight on themselves without the competition of having the strenuous lifestyle of traveling 350 days a year,” Likens said.
With about an hour of material under his belt currently, Likens looks to aim high as his career continues to progress.
“My goal in comedy overall … is to be considered one of the best to ever do it,” he said. “I’m very driven and … the mentality that I have towards (it) allows me to stay motivated. … I’m always trying to be better than I was yesterday, and every time I get on stage I’m trying to be better than I was the last time.”
“I obsess over it, to be frank. It’s my passion. I love doing it.”
