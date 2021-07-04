Tobacco blooming early has been quite common this summer. Fortunately, it rarely affects more than 2 or 3% of the plants in a field.
There are two separate situations that may cause tobacco to bloom prior to the normal time.
The first is premature bloom where a tobacco plant will start to bloom at approximately 3 to 6 weeks after transplanting. The plant will develop abnormal leaves that are strappy in appearance and resemble sucker growth more than normal plant growth.
This situation describes most fields I have visited. The other situation is early bloom, where a plant produces normal leaves but blooms with a lower leaf number than normal and often earlier than expected.
From extensive research by Dr. Kasperbauer, a University of Kentucky researcher in the late 60’s and early 70’s, we know that light and temperature play an important role in early flowering. When conditions in a greenhouse or field mimic those of fall approaching, plants are programmed to set a floral bud. Cool, overcast weather in April and May certainly meet these conditions and could induce plants to bloom early.
It may also have been caused during the week of June 6 when it was cloudy with intermittent drizzle for nearly the entire week.
In most cases, percentages of plants blooming early in any one field will be low, certainly within the 10% range.
It’s easy to fear that the bloom is a progressive thing that will continue to develop, but, even prior to bloom, all plants that have been induced to bloom can be easily detected by their strange, strappy leaf growth habits.
Since most crops will have only a small percentage of plants with premature bloom, the yield for the entire crop can approach normal regardless of whether plants are cut off or left alone.
Leaf Cupping in SoybeansThe use of a soil residual product with the post-emergence soybean herbicide application is strongly recommended for season-long control of palmer amaranth and waterhemp.
Many have used Zidua or Dual herbicide for this need with excellent results for several years. This year, given the lack of moisture stress, many soybean fields were in at the time of the post-emergence herbicide application.
Leaf cupping and yellowing of the uppermost open and developing trifoliate leaves has been quite common. This cupping is a symptom of these herbicides even in good growing conditions but especially on drought-stressed soybeans when mixed with glufosinate, glyphosate, or combinations of those, and 2,4-D or dicamba.
It is widely documented that these symptoms will have no effect on yield and soybeans will grow out of it. The addition of rainfall moisture to these fields would be especially beneficial. Zidua may be applied up to the sixth trifoliate leaf stage.
Lack of Moisture Stress on Corn
Not too many years ago the sight of corn leaves rolling in an attempt to conserve moisture was an indicator of yield loss. The varieties grown today will roll leaves during periods of dry soil conditions but is not necessarily an indicator of the significant yield loss of yesterday’s hybrids if rain returns soil moisture near the tassel growth stage (VT).
Late June last year presented dry conditions with leaf rolling but rain at the beginning of July and continuing through grain fill rewarded Daviess County with the largest overall county yield in our history.
The possibility of repeating 2020 yields is unlikely, but if rain returns the symptoms of corn leaf rolling in the vegetative growth stages will have little impact on yield.
You know your fields but if rolling is occurring in areas where it would normally not be expected yet, such as deep Belknap soil, you might dig some plants to evaluate root development.
Tillage compaction, sidewall compaction, and shallow seed placement are all factors that can decrease root access to deeper soil moisture. Also, late-planted corn is expressing the symptoms more than early April planted corn, as the roots have not reached the deeper subsoil moisture.
Tire Recycle ProgramThe Daviess County Fiscal Court will host a tire recycle program July 15-17 at the Daviess County Fairgrounds in Philpot. This program will be a free disposal of all sizes of the following tires: truck/light, truck, passenger, farm implement, ATV, tractor, lawn, bicycle, motorcycle, and golf cart.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
