As the beginning of the school year approaches, some students are preparing to walk the halls of a school for the first time.
Elementary schools within Owensboro Public Schools kicked off its kindergarten readiness camp Tuesday with the goal of helping students dissolve any nervous feelings about the first day of school.
Jennifer Scarbrough, assistant preschool coordinator for OPS, said the camp lasts three days and is open to kindergarten students enrolled for the upcoming academic year.
“They spend half a day in their home building with their home kindergarten teacher and kindergarten assistant to do a shortened kindergarten day,” she said.
Scarbrough said the camp gives the students and teachers time to work on concepts like walking in line, learning where the bathroom is, learning where the playground is and eating in the cafeteria.
“They just get to spend some special time in their own building without all the noise of first- through fifth-graders,” she said.
Because not all children attend preschool, Scarbrough said the camp is designed to help students adjust to the school setting.
“This may be their very first school experience, so we want them to realize school is a safe place, it’s a fun place, it’s a place to learn, grow and be yourself,” she said. “We give them this time to make this transition easier for them.”
Scarbrough said the feelings amongst the students are mixed when it comes to starting school.
“We have (some) who are extremely excited and overwhelmed and some who are really worried,” she said. “That really shows us that these children need that transition, they need this time to acclimate themselves to the building, environment and scheduling.”
The camp not only prepares incoming kindergarten students, but their teachers as well.
“The teachers already know some of their children a little bit when they walk into the classroom on the first day, so they’ve already begun to prepare for them ahead of time,” Scarbrough said.
Scarbrough said the camps also help to identify students who may be a little behind their peers academically.
“Everybody comes in at a different level, and so we’ll see that not only in camp, but moving forward,” she said. “It’s a chance to get ready, and if they’re not ready, teachers can prepare for that.”
The first day of school for the 2023-24 academic year is Aug. 9.
Scarbrough said morale is high within the schools.
“The excitement builds,” Scarbrough said. “and when you get the kindergarteners into your building and see these fresh new faces that are ready and eager to learn, that really peps everybody up for the new school year.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
