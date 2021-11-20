Oh, what a beautiful Christmas tree!
This is what I heard as a child when people saw my parent’s beautiful, fresh-cut, decorated Christmas tree reaching up to the tall ceiling of the farmhouse. The fragrance of a fresh tree brings back wonderful memories.
While selecting a fresh tree, whether fresh-cut or balled and burlapped, keep a few tips in mind in order to prepare for hours of enjoyment and to keep it safe within the home.
When choosing a fresh-cut tree to buy, take a handful of needles and carefully bend them back. Needles on a fresh tree should be flexible. If they snap and break easily, select another tree. Keep in mind that any needle will break if bent too far. Remember that the tree will only last about two weeks, three at most, safely inside the house.
The tree should be green or the typical color for that species. Expect a few older, yellow needles from the inside of the tree to fall. If the tree produces a shower of green needles after gently bouncing it on the ground, the tree is too dry.
When transporting your fresh-cut Christmas tree, protect it by covering it with burlap or a large piece of unwanted fabric. Another option is to tie the tree with twine and place it in a sleeve of plastic netting or put it inside a covered part of the vehicle. Wind dries out the needles, reducing the time it can remain safely inside your home.
When you get the tree home, cut 1 to 2 inches off the bottom of the trunk. Then place it in a bucket of warm water to allow water uptake. Keep the tree in a cool garage or shed out of the sun and wind until you are ready to decorate it.
Before bringing the tree inside, cut off another 1 to 2 inches from the bottom of the trunk to improve water uptake. Place the trunk in a sturdy, water-holding stand with widespread legs.
Place the tree in the house where room exits and major pathways are not blocked. Keep it away from heat sources to prevent drying out.
Filling the reservoir of the tree stand with clear water, according to recent scientific studies, is best. The recommendation at one time included bleach and sugar or corn syrup, but this is no longer recommended since they do not benefit the tree. The most important point is to keep water available to the tree.
A one-gallon capacity tree stand makes it easier to keep the tree watered. Check the tree stand reservoir daily. A fresh tree can easily take up a gallon or more of water each day, especially during the first week inside.
Remove the tree when it becomes dry, brittle, or when needles begin to fall. A dry tree is a fire hazard. It is better to be safe than sorry.
A live balled and burlapped tree can be planted in the yard after Christmas. Buy a healthy tree with a root and soil ball that you can handle, because it is heavy. Be sure to protect the tree from drying out by covering it or placing it inside a covered vehicle when bringing it home.
After purchasing the tree, keep it outside in a protected, cool location. Gradually move the balled and burlapped tree indoors. First, take it into a garage or unheated room for a day or two before taking it into the house.
Place the tree inside a large, plastic tub before entering the house to keep floors or rugs clean and dry. Remember that seven to ten days is the limit for keeping balled and burlapped trees indoors.
Place the tree out of direct sunlight and away from heat sources such as stoves, radiators, heat vents, and fireplaces. Heat may injure the tree. Use miniature lights for decorating since big lights are heavier and much hotter.
Remember to water the tree enough to keep the root ball from becoming dry and causing the tree to die. However, too much water, combined with indoor warm temperatures, may encourage new growth. The new growth could be damaged by cold temperatures when it is moved back outside.
After seven to ten days indoors, move the tree back to the garage or unheated room to allow it to adjust to colder temperatures for several days to avoid injuring the tree when it is taken outside.
Dig a planting hole two and a half times wider than and as deep as the soil ball. Plant the tree and water thoroughly. More information about planting a balled and burlapped tree is available at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/ho/ho91/ho91.pdf.
Mulch the roots with 2 to 2.5 inches of hardwood bark or pine needles. Continue to check the soil moisture during the winter; water when needed.
For more information about caring for your fresh-cut and balled and burlapped Christmas tree, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipTo locate a site to cut your own Christmas tree, visit The Kentucky Christmas Tree Association’s website at http://www.kychristmastreefarms.com. Go to Member Farms and then Find-A-Farm.
Upcoming Event
Commercial pesticide applicator CEUs are offered virtually due to COVID-19. Two available trainings are Nov. 30 and Dec. 10. For more information, visit our website at https://daviess.ca.uky.edu/hortevents. Registration ahead of time is required. If you have questions about CEU programs offered, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.