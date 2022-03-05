When it rains, watch where the water goes. Does it stay on your property? Does it pool anywhere?
Keeping water on your property maintains good water quality. A rain garden captures the water to keep it on-site and also adds a beautiful garden to the landscape.
What is a rain garden? A rain garden is a landscape feature and temporary catchment that includes a shallow 6- to 9-inch deep depression designed to capture and reduce stormwater runoff.
This allows the stormwater to infiltrate into the soil rather than moving to a nearby ditch, stream, or storm drain. The area may be periodically wet or dry. The construction of this type of garden may only take one to two days after finding the proper site.
A rain garden is positioned so that water flows easily into it. Sources of runoff water may include impervious surfaces such as the sidewalk, driveway, or discharge from downspouts, and rainwater that naturally flows or is mechanically diverted from uphill locations.
In case of larger storms with 1 inch of rainfall or greater, the garden should overflow into the lawn or another area without causing damage or erosion.
A location with full sun is best, but a partially sunny location works with the appropriate plants. Rain garden plants need to tolerate alternating wet and dry conditions.
While there are a variety of plants suitable for rain gardens, think about how these plants will coordinate with the existing landscape.
The cost of the rain garden depends on the size, complexity of the drainage and overflow system, and type of plants. In general, a small residential rain garden will cost from $2-$5 per square foot if you build it yourself.
How big would a rain garden need to be? For the average residential lot, impervious surfaces total around 2400 sq. ft. To promote water quality, the goal is to capture the first ½ to 1 inch of a precipitation event within the rain garden.
A typical residential rain garden that captures about 25% of the runoff from a typical lot will be no larger than 60 square feet, which could be 6 x 10 feet.
Will a rain garden become a mosquito problem?
If it is working properly, mosquitoes will not be an issue. It is designed to drain water in at least three days. This is fast enough to prevent the mosquitoes from completing their life cycle.
The design discussed and information contained in this article is from the Residential Rain Gardens publication by the University of Kentucky Specialists Ashley Osborne, Dr. Brad Lee, Dr. Richard Durham, and Suzette Walling from the Tracer Farmer Institute for Sustainability and the Environment.
To begin locating the rain garden, survey and sketch your property, house, and yard noting any structures, paved surfaces, locations of downspouts, and other features. When it rains, note where the water soaks into the ground, where runoff occurs, where the water sets, and where water ponds. Include this information in the sketch.
Next, identify and mark two or three potential locations for a rain garden on the sketch. Ideally, it is located where runoff from various sources in the yard converges.
Make sure there is a place for the rain garden to overflow. If you are considering a location in the vicinity of an eroded or low area, install the rain garden uphill of it.
Do not install a rain garden within 10 feet of your home or other structure, within 25 feet of a septic tank, or within 10 feet of a wellhead, and avoid areas uphill of these structures.
Also, avoid installing the rain garden within the drip line of trees. If you are planning any construction around your home, postpone your rain garden installation until construction is complete.
Sediment washing from construction areas may cause the rain garden to become clogged.
At the selected sites, conduct a percolation test. Dig three holes within the area of interest 12 inches deep. Fill the holes with water and let them drain completely. Refill the holes again and determine the time it takes for the holes to drain. If the water is gone in less than 12 hours, then it drains quickly. For a standard rain garden, the water should drain within 12 to 36 hours.
If the site takes more than 36 hours to drain, then it is recommended to consider an alternative location. Otherwise, the area will need to be modified to include subsurface drainage, which will increase installation time and cost.
The size of the garden includes the impervious surfaces and an adjustment for the pervious surfaces. The size of the roof and the number of downspouts draining into the garden are considered. The ponding depth finishes the calculations.
By using the worksheets provided with the publication, determining the size of the garden is made easier. Call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service for a copy, or it can be found on the web at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agc/pubs/HENV/HENV205/HENV205.pdf
Next week’s article will continue discussing the construction of a rain garden, plants for the site, and garden maintenance. For more information, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s tipBefore digging in the area for a rain garden or even when you are digging in the yard, call 811 in Kentucky to mark utility lines at least 3 days before planning to excavate. This process will keep you safe, prevent costly repairs, and it’s the law.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
