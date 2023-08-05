Pleasant Valley Community Church has broken ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion that will include a new worship auditorium.
Jay Mills, PVCC executive pastor, said the church is just now returning to its pre-COVID, in-person numbers, but it went forward on faith and began the planning process in October 2021.
“As we forecasted our attendance, we are basically about ready to be back to pre-COVID and beyond — potentially by the end of this month,” Mills said. “…We’ve been in the building for 17 years now, and we’ve just outgrown it. We’ve used every space, knocked down every wall, reconfigured to accommodate. So there are healthy growing pains that are occurring.”
In 2006, PVCC was started by converting the former Mullen & Haynes building — a 30,600-square-foot warehouse at 800 Pleasant Valley Road.
The planned 17,700-square-foot worship center, along with office space, has an estimated cost of between $7 and $8 million.
Its seating capacity will increase to 850 — more than doubling its current size.
Along with average attendance increasing, PVCC’s children’s and youth ministries have grown as well.
Mills said the current worship center will eventually be turned into a children’s space and an adjacent garage has been purchased to potentially be used for youth activities.
“If you look at our children’s and student ministries, they have hit full capacity,” Mills said.
“That’s the next generation that we believe we’re called to invest in and build that next line of disciples for Christ.”
PVCC has hired Master’s Plan of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to serve as the design firm and general contractor.
Mills said Master’s Plan, which has been in business for 12 years building only churches, has reached out to 112 local and regional companies to submit bids.
“That’s important to us,” Mills said. “We want to look locally before we go anywhere else.”
Prior to construction, parking lots will be added to offset the number that will be lost to the building project.
Mills estimated the project will take 18 months to complete, with an opening date sometime in early 2025. “As a faith-based entity, we believe the Lord has called us to do more — more for our community and more for our region,” he said.
