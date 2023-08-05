PVCC Groundbreaking pic

The Rev. Jamus Edwards, Pleasant Valley Community Church’s lead pastor of preaching and vision, speaks during Sunday’s groundbreaking ceremony that attracted nearly 600 people. PVCC is building a multi-million-dollar expansion to its current church at 800 Pleasant Valley Road.

 Photo courtesy of Pleasant Valley Community Church

Pleasant Valley Community Church has broken ground on a multi-million-dollar expansion that will include a new worship auditorium.

Jay Mills, PVCC executive pastor, said the church is just now returning to its pre-COVID, in-person numbers, but it went forward on faith and began the planning process in October 2021.

