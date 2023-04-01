They are coming! They arrive as spring flowers, which they use for food, begin to bloom. Dad enjoys watching them in the landscape as they dart from flower to flower feeding on the nectar and insects found there. Yes, the hummingbirds are coming. While planning the garden, consider numerous plants which are available to attract them to your landscape. Even flowers planted in containers attract them. Also, feeders are available to bring them to the garden.

The most common one found in the eastern part of the United States and here is the ruby-throated hummingbird. Usually, it appears in mid-April after migrating from Mexico. The return trip to Mexico runs through September, and a few stragglers may remain until early October. The male has a brilliant-red metallic-colored throat, while the female has a white throat. Both have metallic-green feathers on their backs and wings. The bird is small, measuring only 3.5-inches long. An average male would weigh about the same as 2.5 paper clips, according to the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension publication “Hummingbirds: An Attractive Asset to Your Garden,” written by Dr. Thomas Barnes and available at http://www.ca.uky.edu/agc/pubs/for/for97/for97.pdf or an Extension Office.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.