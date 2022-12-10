This Advent season, we’ve stuck with our regular traditions, but at the suggestion of a few friends, we’re trying a new one.

I maxed out my library card, and now the boys countdown to Christmas each evening by unwrapping a seasonal story.

Neena Gaynor is wife, mother, and the author of the newly released children’s picture book, A Garden for Mary (available everywhere books are sold). Visit her at www.wordslikehoney.com.

