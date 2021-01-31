Cold temperatures remind me it is winter, but I am looking forward to vegetable gardening.
Supply and seed catalogs, along with online advertisements, tempt us to start vegetable transplants now, but it is still too early to start most of them in our area for planting outdoors.
However, gather supplies and consider when to plant seeds, light requirements, temperature levels, and moisture needs to grow quality transplants.
Determine when to start planting seeds indoors for transplanting outside by checking the desired date to plant them into the garden and counting back the number of weeks it takes to grow the transplants.
Cool-season crops such as cabbage, which tolerate light frosts, can be transplanted outside starting around March 15, depending on weather. Within 5 to 7 weeks, plants are ready for the garden.
Start these seeds beginning Feb. 3, which provides six weeks of growing time. Broccoli seeds should be started two weeks later.
These crops bolt and ruin when the weather turns hot. This means the latest target date to plant them in the garden is the beginning of April.
Since peppers and eggplants are very sensitive to cool soil and air temperature, plant them in the garden the first week of May.
Plants are ready for the garden six to eight weeks after seeding. They can be started about March 10.
Tomato plants can be transplanted into the garden starting the last week in April. Tomato seeds will be ready for the garden four to six weeks after seeding; sow them around March 24. Like pepper and eggplant, tomato is a warm-season crop. Be ready to cover them if frost is predicted after transplanting.
Since cucumber, muskmelon, squash, and watermelon require warm temperatures to grow, transplant them into the garden after May 1. Sow seeds around April 15; they will be ready to transplant in two to three weeks.
For starting cabbage, broccoli, eggplant, pepper, and tomato seeds, use an artificial growing medium of peat moss and perlite or a commercial seedling mix available at garden centers.
These types of media do not contain disease-causing pathogens that may harm the emerging seedlings. Add water to the growing medium to moisten the amount needed.
Take a plastic tray or container, such as the bottom of a milk jug or plastic sandwich container, poke holes in the bottom, and fill it with moistened medium. Dry medium is difficult to moisten evenly after placing it in a container.
Sow seeds in rows within the container, or broadcast seeds over the growing medium. Lightly cover the seed with dry growing medium, and moisten the soil with water to remove air pockets around the seed.
Place the seeded container in a plastic bag to keep the top of the growing medium from drying out quickly. Keep them at room temperature until seedlings begin emerging, then remove the plastic bag and place the container in a suitable growing area.
The average windowsill usually does not get enough light and needs to be supplemented artificially. Use cool white fluorescent lamps alone, a mixture of cool white and warm white fluorescent lamps, or a mixture of cool white and plant growth fluorescent lamps.
LED lights can be used, too. A variety of light stands are available at different prices or can be made. Lamps can be placed in fixtures, such as a shop light mount, and placed on a stand which allows for raising and lowering the fixture.
Locate lamps 5 to 10 inches above the foliage and operate them 12 to 18 hours per day. Raise the lights as the plants grow. Be sure to keep seedlings cool enough (60 to 65 degrees) for strong, sturdy growth after germination.
About one to two weeks after the seedlings emerge, while they are still small, transplant them by handling the leaves into 3- to 4-inch plastic pots, cell packs, disposable cups, milk cartons, or small peat pots. The containers need holes in the bottom for drainage and should be filled with a moistened commercial potting mix.
If seedlings are not transplanted into individual containers, roots become tangled and severely damaged when transplanted. Place individual pots or packs in plastic or metal trays for growing and for convenience. Place the trays back under the lights. Remove excess water from trays so the seedlings will not rot.
To save time with transplanting seedlings, eggplant, pepper, and tomato seeds can be planted directly into individual containers.
Start cucumber, muskmelon, squash, and watermelon seeds in individual peat pots or peat pellets because you should not disturb their roots after germination. Roots can grow through the peat pot or pellets.
Tear off the top edge of the peat pot when planting; if the top is above the soil, the peat pot will dry out and damage roots near the pot’s edge.
Fertilize the vegetable seedlings when the second true leaves appear. Use a fertilizer such as 20-20-20 at rates recommended on the package. Fertilize again in another week or two.
For more information about growing transplants, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipRemember to harden off transplants started indoors before planting them outside. Harden off plants by placing them in a cool location and reducing the amount of water; don’t allow them to dry out and wilt. This process helps plants acclimate to outside conditions.
Upcoming EventThe virtual presentation through the Daviess County Public Library, “Growing Vegetable Transplants,” is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
