Sullivan University
Sullivan University’s Dean’s List recognizes Natalie McCoy for satisfactorily completing requirements leading to a grade point average of 3.50 or above.
Owensboro Community & Technical College
The Owensboro Community & Technical College President’s List recognizes the academic excellence of full-time students in Fall 2020 earning all A grades in at least 12 hours of course work numbered 100 or above.
The following students, listed by county or residence, are recognized for achieving this level of distinction for the Fall 2020 semester.
Daviess: Arthur Damon Badger, Hannah Lea Baird, Joshua Baker, McKenzie Ann Barnett, Mary Jennifer Bender, Alyson Kay Bertke, Amanda Kaye Bickett, Caitlyn Marie Blandford, Christine R. Blevins, Regann Corinn Booth, Rochelle Marie Bose, Marc Cristian Bowlds, Bryson Keith Bowman, Gavin Isaac Brown, Bryson Leslie Bumm, Philip Harrison Caldbeck, Morgan Brooke Carroll, Addison Layne Carter, Eva Kathleen Cash, Jason Wayne Chappell, Jessica Cook, Price Chapman Cowan, William Robert Crawford, Jake Edward Cummings, Mu Dah, Andrew Fay Daugherty, Kassidy Lynn Daugherty, Rachel L. Decker, Dana Michelle Donaldson, David Michael Drake, Lindsey Carol Duneghy, Anna Catherine Durbin, Mary Megan Eaggleston, Joshua Steven Early, Baylee Grace Edge, Michael Vincent Evans, Angela Michelle Everly, Jenna Lee Faucheux, Lauren Shay Fenwick, Macaila Lynn Ferguson, Amie S. Floyd, Hanna Forrest, Victoria Lynn Forrester, Jeremy Curtis Fry, Shannon Mae Fry, Jacey Ann Fulkerson, Brielle Elise Gaddis, April Lyn Geary, Josh Sontra Goldman, Keeley Shaye Greenlee, Barbara Ann Grooms, Abby Lynn Hagan, Nika Ann Harrington, Isabel Marie Hayden, Zach Brian Head, Addison Elizabeth Heady, Ansley Maree Hendricks, Virginia Lee Higdon, Christa Hill, Meghan Elizabeth Hill, Logan Lavon Himes, Jade Hodskins, Maxwell P. Holder, Sierra Holt, Madeline Elizabeth Taylor Houston, Ann Marie Howard, Elijah Payne Howard, Ashlee James, Robert Jarvis, Joshua Martin Jewell, Emma Grace Johnson, Britney Allen Jones,Jusdin Wayne Kamuf, John Edward King, Kendyl Nicole Knight, Alyssa Dawn Koller, Emma R. Krampe, Anna Lane, Klu Khee Lar, Laci Rae Lashbrook, Emily Nicole Latham, Aaron Joseph Leonard, Hannah Kathryn Lewis, Lucas Tanner Lyons, Henry Thomas Lytle, Joshua Glenn Maddox, Abigail Elizabeth Manley, Kayla N. Mattingly, Taylor Leeann Mattingly, Colby Mayes, Payton Alexis McCollam, Georgia Anne McCrady, Hannah Caroline McDaniel, Jereal McKenzie, Carmel McLeod, Evan Lill Medley, Dianna Marie Melton, Emily Alexis Miller, Matthew Nicholas Mills, Baylie Catherine Mitchell, Jay Moe, Alexis Paige Morton, Lesley Munguia, Jonathan Stephen Nalley, Payton Anthony Neighbors, Tyler Michael Neukam, Johnna Marie Nugent, Nicholas Paul O’Bryan, Tyler Matthew O’Bryan, Stormi Ray Pate, Esha Patel, Jamie Lynn Pauley, Blake Thomas Payne, Jessica Payne, Alyssa Marie Peercy, Eric Chase Phelps, Kloee Kathleen Phelps, Blake Powers, Maxwell Montgomery Proctor, Gabrielle Nicole Ramburger, Patricia Sue Rapier, Matthew Ryan Rhinerson, Jonathan G. Rhodes, Nicole L. Rickard, Mckenzie Nicole Roberts, Garrett Michael Rodgers, Abigail Louise Romo, Regan E. Rone, Nicholas J. Rummage, Sydney Lane Saalwaechter, Paige Madison Safreed, Hannah Elizabeth Salmon, Emma Diane Sanchez, Graham Thomas Sandefur, Gavin Thomas Sanders, Nathan Sapp Sapp, Catherine Lee Schneider, Shaedy Scott, Debbie Marksberry Shephard, Margaret Alexandra Sheriff, Lucas Simmons, Madeline Camille Simmons, Paul Arn Sims, Gurvir Singh, Macey Lynn Small, Elizabeth Ann Smith, Genesis Carol Smith, Natalie Marie Smith, Antoine Lamont Smith-Rouse, Abigail Paige Southwick, Zackery Craig Southwick, Corey Allen Spalding, Abigayle R. Spong, Josilyn Marie Swails, Mackenzie Nicole Sweatt, Olivia Kate Taylor, Rickey L. Taylor, Timothy John Thomas, Abbigail Marie Thompson, Adam Jeffery Thompson, Lakin Kathleen Thompson, Samantha Dominique Tomes, Alexandra M. Troxle, Amy Lee Tuttle, Emma Alyse Ward, Ronald Benjamin Ward, Mauresha Lynn Webb, Baylie Marie Wells, Emily Marie Westerfield, Charity Anne White, Sadie Elizabeth Wilkerson, Christopher Wilson, Christopher Michael Wooley, Rebecca A. Worthington, Jayden Lee Yocum and Calli Raeann Young.
Hancock: Amy N. Batie, Cameron Grace Blan, Katie Anne Blan, Tristan Lewis Bozarth, Sonny Lee Cline, Elexas Hee-Yoon Deaton, Holland Claire Emmick, Keylee S Jackson, Tanisha Johnson, Brandon Kellems, Megan Laclair, Simon Issac Lindsey, Madelyn Grace Payne, Shaun Mark Powers, Aidan Ray, Jaci Richardson, Destiny Rae Roberts, Lexie Brooke Roberts and Kasey Blake Wright.
McLean: Justin Darrell Adkins, Nina Anderson, Josh Allen Badertscher, Joshua Boyken, Alyssa Belle Burrough, James Elliot Evans, Julie Ann Fulkerson, Hannah Beth Hampton, Elijah Robert Knight, Joshua Tyler Larkin, Joseph Edward Mapes, Rebecca Michelle-Jean Schwartz, Mallory Jonee Tindle, Logan Matthew Vaught, Kylee Nicole West, Gabriel Lee Whitmer and Devin Rachelle Wood.
Muhlenberg: Jacob Ryan Bingham, Timmy Lee Gale Dorris and Jared Matthew Littlefield.
Ohio: Tristen Armstrong, Jeri Ann Burden, Kristie Michelle Burton, Edward Smith Casteel, Shawnda Nicole Colbert, Kyler Evan Cook, Garrett Crumes, Barcley Elane Decker, Kegan Lee Embry, Derek Matthew Lindsey, Kayla Lind Mohon, Katie Mae Murphy, Taylor Naue, Carissa Anne Sexton, Alicen Tichenor, Justin Tines, Victoria G Vitek, David Winkleman and Haley Elizabeth Young.
Kentucky Wesleyan College
Kentucky Wesleyan College announces the fall 2020 President’s List and Dean’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List for superior academic achievement, students must attain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must attain a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours.
President’s List
Daviess County: Breanna Alderton, Aliyah Berry, Allyson Boone, William Boultinghouse, Nathan Boyle, Blake Bryant, Leah Cravens, Macy Dame, Lauren Elliott, Jonathan Goodwin, Simon Hanson, John Hayden, Karlee Hoffman, Michael Hoover, Angel King, Dylan McDuffee, Madison Miller, Maxten Miller, Lacie Mills, Austin Minton, Misti Morris, Jessica Shelton, Felicia Velotta, Alexis Wilkerson and Karli Wilkerson.
Breckinridge County: Charity Borders, Lillian Grimes and Ariel Kennedy.
Hancock County: Christopher Jacobs.
McLean County: Katherine Miller.
Muhlenberg County: Amber Carter, Melina Carter, Sarah Dearth, Kyleigh Laster and Clarissa Robinson.
Ohio County: Kadence Howard and Nicole Miller.
Spencer County, Indiana: Jenna Burns and Jakob Marsh.
Dean’s List
Daviess County: Madison Atherton, Naomi Belcher, Matthew Bell, Sarah Bell, Isabelle Birkett, Camron Blandford, Brooke Boarman, Madelin Boarman, Jacob Boling, Jerron Boling, Shelby Boone, Jackson Brett, Andrew Burke, Gracie Cart, William Carter, Sarah Clemens, Elizabeth Collier, Megan Crawford, Evan Decker, Anjali Devi, Haley Faucheux, Jenna Feldman, Lacey Fitzgerald, Ashton Frantz, Jaqueline Galindo-Hidalgo, Alexa Gerteisen, Abby Goodall, Andrew Goodwin, Dillon Greene, Leslie Ann Greenwell, Austin Hamilton, Cameron Hamilton, Nathan Hayes, Jillian Higdon, Summer Hillard, Chloe Hinchcliffe, Natalie Hinchcliffe, Ryan Hodges, Taylor Howard, Madisyn Hunt, Mary Hyland, Courtney Kamuf, Madison Kennedy, Owen Krahwinkel, Stephen Kurz, Rachel Kyle, Lance Lewis, Madison Lowe, Makayla Lowe, Morgan Marksberry, Heather Mast, Katherine Mattingly, Reece Mayfield, Amber McNeese, Kaylee Nacey, Shannon Nyhuise, Adrianna Ortiz, Brianna Owen, Ashlyn Payton, Madison Poe, Amanda Pyle, Jessica Rice, Cole Richards, Reagan Riggs, Declan Sandifer, Jacob Shelton, Madeline Shook, Shelby Taylor, Rachel Terry, Ryan Thomson, Savana Travis, Sarah Vanderhoof, Madison Vowels, Joshua Webb, Karlee Widmer, Chloe Wood and Shyann Worthington.
Breckinridge County: Aaron Gootee, Kaeveon Mitchell, Evan Morton and Kobe Shrewsberry.
McLean County: Josiah Berggren, Peyton Caraway, Morgan Carroll, Caleb Johnson, Sydney Maison, Kenzie Tomes, Kendall Weldon and Morgan Carroll.
Muhlenberg County: Peyton Johnson.
Ohio County: Keeley Addington, Kennedy Addington, Chelsea Arnold, Peyton Caraway, Evan Decker, Brooklynn Moore, Austin Sexton, Madeline Shook, Shelby Stearsman and Zachary Williams.
Spencer County, Indiana: Kiersten Schuler.
