The buzzing noise in my ear is annoying. Yes, the mosquito is getting ready to find a meal. By taking the time to remove standing water from now through most of fall, their life cycle is disturbed and the population is reduced. By understanding their life cycle and ways to protect yourself, the number of mosquito encounters is reduced.

By disrupting the life cycle of mosquitoes, their populations can be decreased. Adult females lay eggs near or along the edges of water or in areas where water accumulates. The eggs hatch and resulting larvae, called “wrigglers” because of their movement in water, come to the surface to breathe. From this stage, it may take one week for them to develop into biting adults, depending on the species and temperature.

