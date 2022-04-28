For those at risk for developing kidney disease, early detection and prevention is key to living a healthy, normal life, according to Dr. Dhiren Haria, nephrology specialist with the Ohio Valley Nephrology Associates.
Kidney disease, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is one of the leading causes of death in the United States, accounting for more than 50,000 fatalities each year.
According to the CDC, the kidneys, each the size of a computer mouse, filter all the blood in the body every 30 minutes, removing wastes, toxins and excess fluid. They also help control blood pressure, stimulate production of red blood cells, keep bones healthy and regulate blood chemicals that are essential to life.
Kidneys that function properly are critical for maintaining good health, but more than one in seven adults in the U.S. are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD), accounting for about 37 million people — or 15% of U.S. adults.
“Kidney disease is one of the biggest problems in the United States right now,” Haria said. “It’s very, very prevalent.”
CKD, according to the CDC, is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood as well as they should. Because of this, excess fluid and waste from blood remain in the body and may cause other health problems, such as heart disease and stroke.
Other health consequences of CKD include anemia or low number of red blood cells, increased occurrence of infections, low calcium levels, high potassium and phosphorus levels in the blood, loss of appetite or eating less, depression and a general lower quality of life.
CKD has varying levels of seriousness. It usually gets worse over time, though treatment has been shown to slow progression. If left untreated, CKD can progress to kidney failure and early cardiovascular disease.
When the kidneys stop working, dialysis or a kidney transplant is needed for survival. Kidney failure treated with dialysis or a kidney transplant is called end-stage renal disease.
Of the 37 million individuals in the U.S. who are estimated to have CKD, Haria said about 750,000 are on dialysis or need a transplant, and 25% will have mortality associated with their disease.
What is more, he said, is that about nine in 10 individuals with kidney disease might not even know they have it, as it typically does not create symptoms until it is in its final stages, requiring dialysis or transplant, though transplant opportunities might be difficult to come by.
In 2021, according to Haria, there were around 20,000 kidney transplants performed, a small portion of individuals on the waiting list, consisting of about 100,000 in need of a new kidney with a typically waiting period of about 36-50 months.
“There are so many people waiting, and we cannot transplant everybody,” he said. “One-fifth of those patients will get transplanted, and many of those patients will remain on dialysis. During this time period, a lot of things can happen, so prevention is the best cure.”
The key to prevention, he said, is regular check-ups with a doctor to ensure everything is going well and immediate issues are detected early on, before they have a chance to progress to where damage cannot be reversed.
In the early stages of kidney disease, Haria said some acute damage can be reversed, and progression of the disease, which results in dialysis or transplant, can be prevented.
Ensuring the disease does not progress, he said, mainly consists of treating the cause.
Diabetes and high blood pressure are the leading causes of kidney disease, responsible for about 3 in 4 cases, according to the CDC.
Though those with diabetes and high blood pressure may be more at risk, Haria said a healthy diet, exercise and cessation of smoking are all vital to keeping the disease at bay.
Additionally, he said knowing about the disease, other medications and their side-effects is also key, as nearly all medications have some effect on the kidneys, especially some over-the-counter pain medications.
“The best doctor for anybody is you, yourself,” Haria said. “The problem that I have is that many people don’t understand what’s going on with their body. They don’t know anything about the disease process.
“It’s very important that everybody realizes what is happening. If I ask you what medications you’re on, you need to know that. What diseases do you have, you need to know that. This is very important. You are the best doctor for yourself.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
