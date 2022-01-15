During a Bible study awhile back, I read about God’s glory.
More specifically, His glory instead of our glory.
When our own desire for glory gets in the way of glorifying Him, that’s a problem.
What is at the foundation of this mindset and behavior? I believe it is pride.
Pride is not pretty. Yet, it seems to be at the root of every sin I can think up.
Our attitude plays a major role.
God knows the heart.
Being honest with ourselves concerning prideful issues is key in overcoming pride in specific situations.
For example, over the years the Lord has really helped me be a better listener…and even a better responder. I don’t get it right all of the time, but I am much better than I used to be.
Have you ever had a conversation with someone who wasn’t really listening? They looked past you at someone or something else.
Their attention was elsewhere. Or even more disturbing, they began slowly inching away from you as you talked to them.
This behavior can be hurtful and even strike a note of rejection in many of us. Being on the receiving end of these actions kept me at arm’s length from people for many years.
Unfortunately, I know I have acted the same way.
I used to engage in conversation with someone and find myself barely listening to what they were saying, while I constructed a response in my head. I was certain they needed to hear me more than I needed to hear them.
Such arrogance and pride.
Then I met a lady who taught me much.
She was humble.
She was kind.
She was lovely.
Our friendship blossomed over several years until her health declined and she stepped into Heaven.
She was a beautiful person.
And she was a lovely listener.
I know of no other way to say it. She showed genuine interest in me and my life. She taught me how to listen well. She showed me Jesus in a very simple, yet profound way. She took an interest in me.
Jesus loved people and certainly took an interest in them.
Scripture shows us over and over how He interacted with humanity. From His very personal conversation with the woman at the well, to His encounter with Zacchaeus in the sycamore tree.
Jesus touched lives and changed lives because He didn’t keep people at arm’s length. He didn’t back away, but pressed into situations and created relationships.
He took the time to see them, listen to them, and show love to them.
I try to be a deliberate listener, to make eye contact with the person I am speaking to because it helps me focus on what they are saying.
Turning the conversation back to them instead of toward myself is one way to stay on track.
Asking follow-up questions to the person helps steer the spotlight from me to them as well.
If they ask me a direct question about myself or my family, I will answer it, but I try hard not to go on and on and on and on.
Know what I mean?
Scripture tells us in Proverbs 1:5 “let the wise listen and add to their learning and let the discerning get guidance.”
I have found that when I take time to truly listen to another person, I usually do learn something.
To think that my contribution in a conversation is more valuable than another’s is just wrong. When I sit and truly listen, I am often most delighted in what I learn.
There is insight gained, questions answered and even friendships deepened.
As I practice listening deliberately and giving other folks time and attention, I find I am less introverted and even desire to enlarge my very small social circle.
Oftentimes, deliberate effort must be made to focus on other people. When we don’t make that effort, relationships will suffer. I have heard more than once over the years that when our children talk to us, we should stop and listen.
What may seem of little importance to us, is of big importance to them. If we don’t take the time to listen to the seemingly simple things from our children when they are young, they will not attempt to share with us the big things as they get older.
For me, being less self-focused started with learning how to listen. I wanted to put into practice what my friend taught me and be a lovely listener.
Prideful roots run deep and wide.
They creep up in families, work environments, schools and the church.
I think one way the enemy derails pure worship and humble, servant ministry is to lure us into thinking more about ourselves than others.
Pride hurts people and can destroy relationships. But, it doesn’t have to.
So how do we make sure our lives glorify Him and not ourselves?
How do we become less self-focused and more interested in others?
Maybe start by simply talking less and listening more.
If we learn to be lovely listeners, perhaps we can also hear God’s voice more clearly.
