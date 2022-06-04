A sponsor in AA told his sponsee, “No matter how many times you keep driving down Frederica Street onto 431, you’ll keep ending up in Livermore.”
In other words, if you keep doing the same things, you can expect the same results.
This concept is true in relationships as well. When we continue to focus on the children and not the marriage, we continue to get the same results.
Most churches have a children’s ministry and a youth ministry with a full-time staff member for each. Resources are poured into weekly programming, activities, and retreats.
Most parents spend a ton of time, money, and energy on their kids. The average family spends $2,400 per year on youth sports alone.
It seems like no matter how hard we try as parents, churches, or schools, our younger generation continues to struggle, and child depression and anxiety continue to increase.
While schools and youth ministries are vital, they cannot overcome family breakdown. It is time we go upstream and help our children at the marriage level.
With that being said, I realize many remarkable children and adults come from broken homes, and single and divorced parents sacrifice so much for their children.
However, growing up with a mom and dad who love one another and prioritize a healthy marriage is the best atmosphere for a child.
Unfortunately, disfunction has become the norm.
My high-school aged daughter was once asked, “Which parent do you live with?”
People’s first instinct is to assume there isn’t a mother and father in the home because the majority of our children now grow up without their mom and dad in the home.
One reason for this is the lack of focus on marriage both in the church and in the home.
A Communio study showed that 72% of churches have absolutely no marriage ministry. Churches that do have marriage ministries usually focus on pre-marital counseling and crisis counseling.
As one pastor aptly put it, “The only thing we are missing in marriage ministry is the marriage itself.”
At the individual level, 40-50% of marriages end in divorce. Too many of the marriages that survive are complacent and not attraction. The average couple spends a minimal amount of time focusing on really enjoying time together in marriage.
For change to occur, the paradigm in how we do marriage must change. First, every church needs to have an ongoing marriage ministry. A friend of mine told me, “Couples will not be more intentional with their marriages than the church is with their marriage ministry.”
One pastor recently apologized to his congregation for not focusing on marriage sooner. He said, “From this point on, marriage ministry will be as important as our children and youth ministries. Marriage is the thing that impacts everything we do as a church. If our marriages aren’t working, nothing is working.”
On the individual level, couples need to start prioritizing their marriage. We need to schedule our lives around our marriages, not our marriages around our lives. As long as our marriages get fatigued leftovers, they will continue to struggle.
We can all be part of changing the paradigm in how we do marriage.
• First, pray. Change cannot and will not occur without the Lord’s hand. Unless God turns the hearts of spouses all over this nation, we will continue down this destructive and confused path.
• Second, prioritize. Start by blocking off three to five hours each week to spend undistracted time together. Join us at gracemarriageathome.com to get on a pattern of investment.
• Third, marriage ministry. If your church doesn’t have one, call us at 866-263-1052 or reach out at gracemarriage.com.
One busy couple left a Grace Marriage session and said, “We are going to go home and be married again!”
They were both excited about starting to enjoy God’s great gift of marriage.
One of the best things we can do for our younger generation is to model fun, life-giving marriages.
Let’s change the reality and perception of marriage.
Let’s re-brand marriage by the way we love and enjoy one another. Let’s prioritize a healthy marriage for the sake of ourselves, our children and, most importantly, the glory of God.
