Establishing a new lawn at a home or business construction site — or redoing an existing lawn that is mostly weeds — involves soil tillage and destruction of existing grass. The timing of mid-August to late-September is the same as renovating a lawn. This time period provides less weed competition compared to the spring and favorable temperature and moisture conditions. Tips for establishing a lawn are provided. For this area, turf-type tall fescue is the best grass for lawns. It has few insect and disease problems, competes well with most weeds, has good traffic tolerance, establishes relatively easily, has a widespread fertility range, tolerates full sun, adapts to wet and droughty soils or clay and sandy soils and is recommended for areas with shade. A fine fescue can be used in the shade if the turf-type fescue will not grow there; however, the leaf texture and plant habit are different from the turf-type fescue. It is difficult for turfgrass to grow in heavy shade.

Although tall fescue is normally a bunchgrass, when sown at the proper rate of 6 pounds per 1000 square feet, leaf coarseness or clumping is not a problem.

