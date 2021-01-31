The paycheck protection program was created last year to provide loans to businesses affected by COVID-19 to cover payroll and operating expenses.
The program was to keep businesses open and employees paid when the economy slowed. The loan was forgiven up to a certain amount if predetermined criteria were met. The program is available again this year. Signup began on Jan. 19 and will continue through March 31.
Signup is only available through participating banks. Like last year, funds are limited nationwide. Some complete applications may not be approved before all available funding is allocated. Farms with employees that enrolled last year are eligible to apply for a second draw this year.
Few farms without employees applied last year. The payment in those situations was calculated on an amount derived from net revenue on the Form 1040 Schedule F documents farm businesses complete for income taxes.
To qualify for a second draw this year, businesses must provide evidence of a 25% reduction in gross receipts in at least one quarter from 2019 to 2020. A simple example is gross receipts were $100,000 from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2019.
Gross receipts were $75,000 or less from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2020. This 25% reduction in the same quarter from 2019 to 2020 qualifies the business for a second draw, regardless of how the remaining quarters compared.
For first time applicants who have no employees and file a schedule F to report net farm profit, the 2021 paycheck protection program is more advantageous than what was available last year. The loan amount is now determined by the gross farm income found on line 9 of the 2019 schedule F, capped at $100,000. Divide gross farm income ($100,000 max) by 12 and multiply by 2.5.
Once approved and the money is deposited, up to 24 weeks are allowed to spend the amount for expenses associated with payroll, mortgage interest, rent, utilities, and certain supplier costs and expenses for the operation.
Upon spending the funds, there is an application to complete documenting how funds were used to secure forgiveness of repayment. For more information, visit the U.S. Small Business Administration at https://www.sba.gov/.
Intensive Soybean Management WorkshopsThe second of three Intensive Soybean Management Workshops planned for this year is Tuesday, Feb. 2 this week via Zoom. Facilitated by the Kentucky Soybean Association, these workshops are just one way the soybean checkoff returns value to growers. Registration is required and available at www.kysoy.org. The program begins at 8:30 a.m.
A significant amount of wheat was planted in our area last fall. The topic will be intensive management of double-crop soybeans and cover crops. Speakers include Drs. Carrie Knott and Erin Haramoto of the University of Kentucky Department of Plant and Soil Sciences and Chris Weaver of Weaver Seed Service.
Drs. Knott and Haramoto have been performing Kentucky Soybean Promotion Board-funded research in the areas of double-crop soybean management and cover crops for the past several years and they will bring their findings of that research to this workshop.
What better way to get a return on your checkoff dollar than to hear what they did, what they found, and how those findings can help your operation?
Chris Weaver is the principal at Weaver Seed Service. He consults with farmers in the areas of crop nutrition and soil management. Chris believes that crop health starts with the soil and he is a big advocate for soil sampling.
Only once the sample results are in does he consider recommendations for fertilizer application. Long-term planning and data-driven decision making are cornerstones of his consulting business. Chris also farms with his father, Richard, so he is able to put his ideas and recommendations to work on his own farm. He has been growing high-yielding beans for over 10 years with a consistent yield of 100 bushels+/acre.
Other Meetings
Space remains for the 6 p.m. in-person private pesticide applicator training this Tuesday at the Extension Office. Space also remains for the 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. in-person Beef Quality and Care Assurance Certification this Thursday at the Extension Office. Meetings are limited to 15 participants. Masks and registration are required by calling 270-685-8480.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
